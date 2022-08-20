Buzzing business: How friends pocket money from a drone

By Tafadzwa Dzenga, bird

In early 2018, Anesu Mapisa walked out of the gates of Zimbabwe’s Midlands State University armed with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy and a vision.

While his peers began looking for employment in the agricultural sector - one of the best paying in Zimbabwe - Mapisa’s mind was elsewhere; he wanted to innovate and transform the lives of farmers and just become another regular employee, or a beaurocrat, in the sector.

Nurtures a dream

The more he thought about it, the more the idea - one he’d had since high school - consumed him.

Instead of doing what was expected of a young graduate– knocking at the doors for that dream job, Mapisa started talking with a classmate and friend, Emmanuel Marume, about the idea of partnering as entrepreneurs.

Despite the lucrative opportunities offered by formal employment, Marume bought into the idea, and in 2018, they registered their company – Farm Buzz.

“Even though we did not have the capital to plunge into business, this was a dream come true; first, we needed to figure out how to help the farmers increase their yields,” Mapisa said.

Inspiration

For Mapisa, the decision to focus on helping farmers grow their yield was informed by personal experiences.

“I was raised on a farm in Macheke, so my parents were farming at a low level, and it was not producing much,” Mapisa explained.

“I wanted to bring solutions to subsistence farmers, including my parents, so they can efficiently produce a lot of food, which can sustain the family and the farm,” he added.

With the growing trend of young people in cities running farms in rural areas, the partners recognised that many were suffering losses and needed knowledge and hands-on people on their farms.

These “telephone farmers” were spending a lot of time and money on manually spraying pesticides and herbicides, without getting the results they were paying for.

Starting out

The two graduates turned to social media to teach about efficiency in farming and to seek clients.

Farm Buzz co-founders Anesu Mapisa and Emmanuel Marume at one of their client’s farm before spraying.

“We worked on the company from scratch, without capital, without anything; we just started doing consultancy on Instagram and Facebook and grew from there,” Mapisa, now 22, said.

Most of their work was farm management, season budgeting, and consultancy services in the early days.

“We promote smart farming in Zimbabwe through best agronomy practices and agro technology,” says Mapisa.

Drones

Fairly early on, the two entrepreneurs recognised the opportunity to employ drones to increase efficiency on the farms they were being employed to consult on, particularly when it came to weed control.

“We realised there was a need for a solution that would bring efficiency and precision in how our farmers do their weeding. So we introduced drones as part of our services,” Mapisa explained.

Lack of capital

But then, the lack of capital hurdle straddled the path of this young company. A basic crop-spraying drone costs about $10,000 (Shs37m).

Undeterred, they faced the challenge and opted to seek collaborations. And their first engagement was with Alley Capital Group, a firm that had just entered the Zimbabwean market with drone technology.

After negotiations and consultations with Alley Capital group, a partnership was born and in 2019, Farm Buzz introduced drones to the market. Since then, they have provided pesticide coverage more than 500 hectares, mostly on small scale farms.

Olive branch

“Many farmers are losing money, using other traditional methods such as knapsack sprayers and boom sprayers, which are costly and inefficient,” Marume explained.

“They are losing a lot of chemicals through these methods. Knapsacks are heavy, and you need more workforce. For example, one person can spray one hectare a day, using a knapsack, but with a drone, one hectare can be done in 15 to 30 minutes,” he said.

Mapisa said the services they provide end up being cheaper, adding that while Farm Buzz charges the equivalent of $21 (Shs77,700) per hectare, commercial farmers in Zimbabwe, who use boom sprayers, which are essentially tractors, pay some $75 (Shs277,500) per hectare.

Advantages of using drones

There are also environmental benefits, Mapisa explained. “When using drones, there is no fuel used compared to boom sprayers. With tractors, which pull the boom spray, there should be diesel. I believe this has a positive bearing on the environment; we need to reduce emissions in agriculture,” he said.

The company also uses drones for farm mapping and scouting, helping farmers know the exact size of their fields for proper planning and resource use.

While there has been an increasing interest in the drone option, farmers did not immediately accept the technology, however. Traditional methods and experience stood in their way.

“My father, for instance, who has been farming for 20 years, uses the old methods such as knapsacks and boom sprayers because these have served him well over the years,” Mapisa says.

So the duo had to spend a lot of time educating farmers on the efficiency, time-saving, and cost- effectiveness of using drones.

Breakthrough

Today, however, they are winning hearts - and wallets, as farmers increasingly accept the new technology.

Among these is Louise Musungwa, who runs a farm in Nyabira, a settlement of agricultural plots on the Western outskirts of Harare, some 25 kilometres from the Central Business District.

Musungwa, a senior citizen, ventured into farming after retiring from nursing and has been at it for five years. She lives in Harare but often drives to Nyabira to oversee her projects.

“I was born on a farm; my father had a farm in Masvingo, but I never liked farming. After school, I went and did nursing, and I worked as a nurse, mostly abroad, until I retired and returned home,” she says.

“I decided to revisit my youth where I was forced to do farming. So, I started farming. I have been farming for five years, and because I didn’t have the land, I just rent from those who have unutilized land,” Musinguzi says.

After embracing drone technology to farm, she is seeing better returns from her 10 hectares. Previously, it would take her workers weeks to complete the weeding, forcing her to commute from the city daily.

“I was using people, and they were cheating me: most of them were just not serious, they were interested in money, not the yield and health of crops,” Musungwa recalled.

A drone prepared and ready to start work.

Musungwa also used a tractor to spray but was not happy with the outcome. “I like to be on the ground, ensuring that things are being done by the book, instructing where I can,” she explains.

“With drones, I can sacrifice a day and know that I am done with an activity,” Musungwa says.

Mapisa explained that besides those seeking to grow their yields, drone technology can also assist the aged, who are no longer physically able to satisfy the physical demands of commercial farming.

He says the company’s footprint across Zimbabwe could have been bigger, had it not been for the infrastructure limitations that sometimes stand in their way.

“Some of the technology we are bringing requires Wi-Fi and here in Zimbabwe, data is costly; It is difficult to bring technology to some of these farms,” says Mapisa.

Beyond the drone business, Mapisa is confident that his company is helping to bring Zimbabwe closer to the food security the country is striving for.

“We improve the yield starting from planning, drafting the correct budget. We go to the production side; we follow all the good agronomic practices that a farmer must follow to produce high yields,” Mapisa explains, after a session with the drone Musungwa’s farm.

“By doing that, we can increase ten tonnes per hectare, using precise agronomic practices that our old farmers are not using,” he adds.

Awards

In 2020, Buzz Farm won the BancABC StartUp of the year award.

“We have been in numerous start-up challenges; some we managed to be among finalists but we are now winning. Our biggest award so far has been from BancABC,” says Mapisa. Mapisa and Marume now want to take Farm Buzz continental.

“In Zambia, there are good climatic conditions, good soils, and good farms; so we will start with Zambia, then go upwards to the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Mapisa says confidently.

Mapisa said he believes Africa`s food security needs can be provided for if existing farmer capacity is increased. He challenged African countries and farmers to stay abreast with technological changes to remain globally competitive.