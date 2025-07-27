Africa vows to cast its fishing net wider

African aquaculture contributes less than 10 percent of global aquaculture production despite the continent’s potential and recognisable expansion of an activity that now exceeds that of the capture fisheries, experts have said.

This was the overarching message as the World Aquaculture Safari 2025 played out at the Speke Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo in Kampala during the backend of last month. East Africa is the fastest-growing region for aquaculture on the African continent, primarily due to the pred farming of tilapia, the leading farmed fish species. It’s also a world-leading region in the farming of seaweed, with exciting developments around several other marine species, such as sea cucumber and more. With Africa’s total fish production being less than the continental demand for fish, the continent’s current food fish supply is estimated at 9 kg per capita per annum. This is in stark contrast to the global average that has risen to approximately 20 kg per capita per annum.





The prospects of significantly increasing Africa’s capture fishery production over the next 20 years to meet its rapid demand are limited by many factors, including overfishing and depleting stocks. “Amid this sobering picture, aquatic food systems—fisheries and aquaculture—are part of the solution. Indeed, they are indispensable. Aquatic food is a pillar of global food and nutrition security. It supports livelihoods and rural economies, especially in coastal and inland communities where few alternatives exist. In a nutshell: aquaculture must be the future,” Letizia Beltrame, the regional programme officer for the European Union (EU) based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, said. Beltrame said the EU supports the FAO Guidelines for Sustainable Aquaculture (GSA), a globally endorsed blueprint for responsible aquaculture.

The blueprint, added Perus Logose— Treasurer of the Uganda National Women’s Fish Organisation (UNWFO)—is timely. “These days it is hard to access the captured fish because the demand is high, and also the quantities are being depleted. So, farmed fish is the way to go as an alternative source for fish,” he said, adding: “The price for capture fisheries is high, with a kilogramme going for between Shs12,000 ($3.3) and Shs13,000 ($3.5). A kilogramme of farm fish costs between Shs7,000 ($2) and Shs8,000 ($2.2). Some communities are far away from the natural waters so, it means they miss out on fish. Poverty among some families means they can’t buy fish hence food insecurity and poor nutrition.” Logose also singles out the mode of transport “from the fish farm to the market” as a stumbling point.

“We need refrigerated trucks and ice making points to transport the fresh fish to the market. We also need value addition knowledge and technology in case we can’t sell the fish then we can process it for a longer shelf life.” Samakgro Limited is the largest fish feed miller in East Africa. Based in Naivasha, Kenya, it manufactures fish feed for tilapia and catfish. Its floating, extruded pellets are crafted using advanced European technology and adapted for local African aquaculture systems. “Our biggest challenge is acquiring quality raw materials to manufacture fish feeds. Soya, fish meal and maize are our main ingredients, among others. We are getting a lot of poor quality raw materials because of many unscrupulous businessmen and suppliers,” Mr Gilbert Gitamo, its sales manager, said. Another challenge is “the many tariffs that we have to pay across the various borders.”

Gitamo said, adding: “After buying raw materials in Uganda, we have to pay duties to take the material to Kenya. And then pay other duties to send the finished product back to Uganda. The cost of electricity is also high.” Hellen Adoa, Uganda’s junior Fisheries minister, nevertheless, says now is not the time to throw in the towel. “Farmed products are bridging the supply gap in fish and other products from the wild. In addition to food, the sub-sector provides employment, household incomes and industrial raw materials. It is, therefore, a strong foundation for many livelihoods.”

ccording to Minister Adoa, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, has prioritised aquaculture among the top six key interventions in the medium and long-term. The most common production systems are extensive and semi-intensive pond-based aquaculture systems and cage culture mainly on Lake Victoria. Uganda, whose value of fish and fish products exported increased from $148.7m (Shs530.3b) in the fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021 to $152.8m (Shs545b) in FY 2023/2024, is not alone in seeing the great potential in aquaculture production.





