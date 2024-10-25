Chinese road contractor ventures into coffee export

Government has hailed Chinese road construction company China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for venturing into coffee export to China to help Uganda find new markets.

In a speech read for her during the launch of CCCC’s 2023-2024 ESG report, Vice President Jessica Alupo, said CCCC had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with government to start buying coffee from Ugandan farmers as part of its corporate social responsibility, to support the growth of coffee exports.

“Recently while in Beijing, I visited CCCC, where the Ugandan side signed a memorandum of understanding to buy our coffee. Considering this and other corporate social responsibility endeavours of the company, it is evident that the company is not simply about doing business but also concerned with supporting sustainable development, trade, improved living conditions of the people where they work,” she said.

While launching their 2023-2024 ESG report, Mr Li Jincheng, the CCCC general manager, said in August 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping had told Chinese companies that gross domestic product growth without consideration for the environment, doesn’t lead to sustainability.

Therefore, he said Mr Xi urged Chinese investors to start making reports regarding their sustainability initiatives, which forced CCCC to implemented strict ESG measures to reduce its ecological footprint, effective waste management, energy-saving technologies and pollution controls.

“We are a road construction company that has nothing to do with the coffee trade but at the end of July we exported 20 tonnes of coffee to China and so far we have bought 100 tonnes from farmers in areas where we work as emphasis on our commitment to support farmers in areas where we build roads so that when we complete projects, farmers embrace them as their own,” he said.

Mr Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said CCCC’s ESG measures demonstrate its commitment to increase green investments, lower carbon emissions and promote technological innovation.