Coca-Cola threatens to sue Colombia's 'Coca Pola' beer over name

Coca Pola beer. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The drink's name comes from the word "pola", which means beer in Colombia, and "coca", short for the plant, which is also used to make cocaine.

Drinks giant Coca-Cola has threatened legal action against a small Colombian business unless it changes the name of its Coca Pola beer, according to a letter from the multinational's lawyers.

