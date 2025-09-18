Coffee prices rebound, but remain below pre-April highs 

Coffee prices have rebounded, bringing much-needed relief to farmers who had been grappling with months of low earnings.

After a sharp fall between April and June 2025, when farm-gate prices for dry cherries sank to Shs2,000 per kilogramme, prices have surged to about Shs4,000.



While still below the pre-drop average of Shs6,000, the trend is encouraging. Industry analysts expect prices to return to pre-slump levels by October and beyond.

“Brazil’s production woes will likely impact the global supply chain, driving up prices,” said Robert Mugenyi Musenze, a coffee trader, noting that this “could be a boon for Ugandan farmers, who stand to gain from higher demand.”

Farmers are now selling Fair Average Quality coffee at between Shs7,400 and Shs8,000 per kilogramme, while the premium Arabica parchment is commanding even higher prices of between Shs9,000 and Shs11,000 per kilogramme — up from Shs7,500 during the April–June slump.

A mix of global developments has tightened coffee supply and pushed prices higher, such as the Brazilian weather shocks, where a storm damaged crops in four major coffee-growing regions, US tariffs on Brazilian coffee of 50 percent, which have prompted US buyers to cancel contracts, and supply cuts elsewhere.

The International Coffee Organisation (ICO) in July indicated that coffee exports globally declined by 1.6 percent year-on-year to 11.6 million bags.



The supply constraints have improved Uganda’s competitiveness, opening opportunities to fill gaps in markets like the US.

Market watchers, however, caution that Brazil may soften the impact of US tariffs by diverting more exports to China, where demand is expanding.

Even so, forecasts remain bullish.



After months of hardship, Uganda’s coffee growers are finally seeing their fortunes improve. Global supply shocks, from Brazil’s weather setbacks to tariffs reshaping trade flows, have combined to lift prices, offering farmers a much-needed windfall.