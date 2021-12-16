Contribution of mining to GDP grows to 2.3 percent 

Gold mining in Moroto District in northern Uganda. Investors will no longer own 100 per cent stake in mining leases under the Mining and Minerals Policy, 2018. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

At least or more than 90 percent of Uganda’s mineral sector is composed of artisanal miners, majority of whom are involved in mining metallic, industrial and building minerals components

Mining now contributes 2.3 percent to gross domestic product, according to State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi.

