Court bars Sarrai Group from running Mumias Sugar for 6 weeks

Justice Wilfrida Okwany

Justice Wilfrida Okwany presides over a case seeking to stop the leasing of Mumias Sugar Company to Uganda's Sarrai Group on January 25,2022.  PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP


By  RICHARD MUNGUTI

What you need to know:

Dismissing an application to lift the orders stopping Sarrai Group Ltd from beginning to revive the debt-ridden Mumias, Justice Wilfrida Okwany said the case by five shareholders-cum-farmers was urgent “and worthy of the orders to protect the subject matter”

The High Court has extended orders barring a Ugandan company picked to revive the financially crippled Mumias Sugar Company from resuming operations for six weeks.

