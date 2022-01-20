December coffee exports register record earnings - UCDA report

Uganda produces and exports two brands of coffee mainly Robusta and Arabica. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • While Arabica which grows mostly in the highlands in Eastern Uganda attracted $19.9m (Shs70.6bn) from the 84,301 bags exported in that month

Uganda’s monthly coffee exports earnings in December 2021 hit the highest mark of $75.2 million (Shs264bn) according to the latest report by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.