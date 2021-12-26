Deepen extension services to boost agriculture - Tumwebaze says

Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the Agriculture minister

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

In order to sustain the commercialisation of agriculture even at a small holder level, technology combined with attracting the younger people into this space is critical

Policy makers and development partners, have said attracting the youth into agriculture, which remains the single biggest challenge, would generate rapid growth in the economy. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.