Electricity exports grow by 57 percent

Electricity exports have experienced a remarkable growth of 43 percent over the last five years, with cumulative earnings growing to $184.7m (Shs655b) over the period.

Bank of Uganda indicates that Uganda had in the period under review exported 1.95 million megawatts per hour of electricity, returning a 43 percent increase in earnings from $21m (Shs75.6b) in June 2020 to $48.8m (Shs175b) in June 2024.

The growth in exports has been consistent in the last five years, increasing from $21m (Shs75.6b) in June 2020 to $30.8m (Shs110b) in June 2021 and to $40m (Shs144b) in June 2022. Data also shows that in June 2023, electricity exports rose to $44m (Shs158b), before rising further to $48.8m (Shs175b) in June 2024.

Dr Patricia Litho, the Ministry of Energy assistant commissioner of communication and information management, said at the weekend the earnings have been boosted by increased demand from Kenya, the commissioning of the Mbarara-Mirama 220kv Transmission, and increased demand from DR Congo.

“Government is prioritisation cross border transmission lines. Plans are underway in the [Ministry of Energy] to construct a transmission line to Nimule connecting to a virgin market in South Sudan,” she said, noting that Uganda had also intensified its operations in the East African Power Pool, where it is seeking to leverage on its excess electricity production to increase exports.

According to the Electricity Regulatory Authority, as of June 2024, Uganda’s energy total installed capacity stood at 2,048.1 megawatts, of which, as of December 2023, about 987.8 megawatts were consumed locally.

In the last five years, Uganda has grown its installed capacity by 67 percent from just 1,251 megawatts in 2019.

The country has also seen significant growth in renewable energy projects, with all projects in the sector contributing 95 percent of total generation capacity.

Recently, the Karuma Hydroelectric Power plant was commissioned, adding 600 megawatts of electricity to the sector that was already experiencing a surplus.

The growth in electricity exports is expected to contribute to Uganda's economic growth, which is projected to grow by above 7 percent in the 2024/25 financial year.