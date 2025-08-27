From roses to cuttings: Uganda’s quiet rise in global flower trade

Uganda’s flower industry has steadily blossomed into a key contributor to the national economy, earning foreign exchange, creating jobs, and uplifting communities - particularly women.

From a modest two-hectare farm in 1992, the sector now spans 15 farms covering 300 hectares, with investments surpassing $150m (Shs540b).

Today, the industry employs more than 10,000 Ugandans, 80 percent of them women. It also supports the livelihoods of more than 40,000 people.

Beyond the economics, it enhances Uganda’s image abroad through exports of premium cut flowers, mainly roses and chrysanthemums.

While Kenya dominates with sheer scale and Tanzania is carving a niche in exotics, Uganda’s strength lies in its specialisation in chrysanthemum cuttings, where it has become the world’s leading exporter.

This distinction makes Uganda’s floriculture less about competing head-to-head on bulk rose exports and more about filling a unique, high-value gap in the supply chain.

The industry has built resilience through long-term supply contracts, collaborative research, and preferential trade access.

Overall, Uganda’s floriculture sector can be described as a small but strategic player that has turned its limitations (smaller scale, higher risks) into opportunities by focusing on quality, specialisation, and collaboration rather than competing on volume.

Growth and expansion

The industry has evolved remarkably over the past three decades, with annual export earnings growing from $10m (Shs36b) in the 1990s to $65.71m (Shs233.3b) in 2024, according to data from Bank of Uganda.

This has been propelled by fertile soils, favorable climate, and competitive pricing, with a kilgramme of flowers fetching between $3.5 (Shs12,600) and $4.5 (Shs16,200).

Uganda currently produces more than 50 flower varieties, 70 percent roses, 25 percent chrysanthemum cuttings, and 5 percent potted plants.

The central region around the Lake Victoria basin (Mpigi, Wakiso, and Mukono) remains the hub of flower cultivation, complemented by farms in Ntungamo and Kapchorwa.

However, while the sector has registered impressive growth in absolute terms, its contribution to the overall export basket remains relatively small at just 0.62 percent.

This reflects various critical realities, including an export structure still dominated by traditional and bulky commodities, the untapped potential of non-traditional exports, which are high-value, and a strategic policy and investment gap.

Overall, the 0.62 percent share reveals not insignificance, but rather underutilisation.

The sector already punches above its weight in employment, gender inclusion, and rural livelihoods, and with deliberate policy action, it could evolve into a key driver of export diversification and resilience.

The 0.62 percent compares lowly to regional counterparts such as Kenya.

According to available trade data, floriculture contributes around 14–15 percent of total export earnings annually, making it the third-largest foreign exchange earner after tea and tourism in Kenya.

This is the result of decades of sustained investment, government support, reliable logistics (direct flights to Europe), and aggressive market diversification.

It also demonstrates what is possible when favorable conditions are matched with policy support, infrastructure, and scale investment.

Uganda has the natural advantages to increase its share, but it requires a deliberate national strategy to transform floriculture from a niche contributor into a central export earner.

Regional and global positioning

Compared to its neighbors, Uganda’s flower industry remains smaller but promising.

Kenya remains Africa’s largest exporter, shipping 238,000 metric tonnes in 2024 and earning $1.04b (Shs3.7 trillion), while Tanzania exported 5,000 metric tonnes worth $70m (Shs252b) in the same year.

Uganda exported 7,000 metric tonnes, which was more than Tanzania’s but attracted a lower value of $65.71m (Shs233.3b) in 2024, compared to $70m (Shs252b).

While Kenya dominates, Uganda’s niche specialisation in chrysanthemum cuttings gives the country a unique global edge.

Selecta Wagagai: From bushland to global leader

A notable success story in Uganda’s floriculture is Selecta Wagagai, a leading propagator of chrysanthemums.

Founded in 1999 by Olav and Marion Boenders in partnership with the De Witte family, the company transformed a bushland on the shores of Lake Victoria into one of Africa’s largest propagation farms.

Initially established as a rose nursery, Wagagai struggled as rose prices plummeted.

The turning point came when Deliflor, a former employer of Boenders, changed it to chrysanthemum cuttings.

Uganda’s perfect conditions, warm nights, and high humidity proved ideal for propagation, and the business flourished.

“We quickly realised the key to success was training locals ourselves. There was no horticultural knowledge or infrastructure when we started - not even cold storage at the airport,” Boenders recalls.

Today, Selecta Wagagai exports unrooted chrysanthemum cuttings worldwide, anchoring Uganda’s status as the global leader in chrysanthemum propagation, with 1.17 billion cuttings exported annually, 80 percent destined for the Dutch market.

Industry collaboration and resilience

The sector’s resilience is anchored in collaboration. About 20 floriculture companies, including Selecta Wagagai, Fiduga, and Royal Van Zanten, operate under the Ugandan Flower Exporters Association (UFEA).

Esther Nekambi, the UFEA executive director, says the association has, by “working together, solved challenges and built stronger ties with government”.

Joint investments in research, development, and testing have bolstered quality and competitiveness, while preferential trade access through the EU’s Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative continues to open doors to Europe, the UK, and emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Challenges and prospects

Despite its success, Uganda’s flower industry faces hurdles: high production costs, taxes, and stiff global competition.

Addressing these issues while embracing sustainable practices, labor rights, and innovation will be vital for continued growth.

Experts argue that with the right investments and supportive policies, Uganda’s floriculture could not only expand exports but also deepen its social and economic impact.