Global trade shows signs of recovery

President Museveni (left) meets Ugandan traditional dancers at the Dubai trade expo in UAE last year. According to UNCTAD Handbook of Statistics 2021, the strong growth will push the value of world trade in goods about 15 percent higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO | FILE

By  ANTONY KITIMO

What you need to know:

  • In the data released this month, South Africa led in exporter country rank by value, with an annual growth rate of -4.6 percent followed by Morocco (-6.8 percent) and Nigeria at -43 percent.

The value of merchandise trade rose slightly in 2021, though it remained below the pre-Covid pandemic levels, a new report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows.

