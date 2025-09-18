Gold exports hit record Shs2 trillion in July

Gold exports surged to an all-time high in July, fetching $584 million (Shs2 trillion) in foreign exchange revenue - an 18 percent rise from June, Bank of Uganda data indicates.

Uganda shipped 5,736 kilogrammes of gold in July, up from 4,995 kilogrammes in June, representing a 12 percent increase in volume.

Analysts attribute the surge to stronger global demand and government’s decision to lower export taxes, which had previously stifled growth in the sector.

“These figures show how far the industry has come,” said an analyst familiar with the data. “Favorable policies are unlocking Uganda’s gold potential.”

Gold is now Uganda’s top export commodity, contributing more than 40 percent to foreign-exchange earnings.

In 2023, the sector generated $2.3b (Shs8.2 trillion), cementing its place as a pillar of Uganda’s trade portfolio.

The earnings have since more than doubled, rising to $4.2b (Shs14.7 trillion) in the 12 months to June 2025.

Most of Uganda’s gold is exported to the Middle East, with the United Arab Emirates remaining the largest buyer.

Domestic gold purchase

Rising export volumes also signal increased production, paving the way for Bank of Uganda’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, which will allow the central bank to buy directly from local miners, once a strict chain-of-custody system is in place to verify that only domestically mined gold is acquired.

“We are developing a chain-of-custody framework to ensure only Ugandan-mined gold is purchased,” Dr Adam Mugume, the Bank of Uganda director of research, said recently.

Seven potential suppliers have already expressed interest in selling gold to the central bank, with expected annual supplies of 7–10 tonnes.

Uganda’s gold ore deposits are estimated at 30 million tonnes, underscoring the country’s mining potential.

Despite impressive growth, the gold sector faces persistent challenges, including smuggling and tax evasion.

Uganda Revenue Authority has, however, tightened tracking mechanisms to curb illicit trade, but experts say stronger enforcement and transparency are essential to sustain gains.