Govt seeks to push up usage of electricity for cooking

Majority of Ugandans use wood fuel for cooking, which is not only harzadous to their health but has been a factor in the depletion of the country’s forest cover. PHOTO | file 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi  &  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

It is estimated that nine out of 10 households in Uganda use either firewood or charcoal for cooking, which has created problems for Uganda’s forest cover.

Government will, through regular adjustment of tariffs, seek to woo Ugandans towards using electricity for cooking, according to Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA).

