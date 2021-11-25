Prime

Govt working on law to penalise power wastage 

The law, according to Mr Okaasai, will emphasise use of standard appliances that save power, failure of which arrests will be made. photo | File 

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • According to Energy State Minister Sidronious Okaasai, the law which is currently being worked on will lead to arrest, penalising and or jailing of Ugandans who waste electricity through using unapproved appliances.
  • During the meeting, Mr Anthony Kituuka, Equity Bank executive director, said they had developed an eco-friendly protection and climate financing initiative to facilitate clean energy generation and increase the adoption and purchase of innovative clean energy technology, which will directly impact peoples’ health, incomes and eco-friendly  in Uganda. 

Government is working on a law that will penalize and punish businesses and households that waste power. 
This was revealed by Minister of State for Energy Sidronious Okaasai during at a high-level stakeholder engagement on energy and environment financing in Kampala yesterday. 
While addressing participants, Mr Okaasai said investment in generation, transmission and distribution of power is a costly affair and for that it should be optimally used without room for wastage.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.