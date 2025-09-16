Horticulture boom: Exports hit $81m after decade surge 

Fruit and vegetable exports have registered a remarkable growth over the past decade, rising by 152 percent between 2015 and 2024, according to Bank of Uganda data.

Export earnings surged from $32.1m (Shs115b) in 2015 to $80.9m (Shs291b) in 2024 - an average annual growth of between 10 and 15 percent.

Revenues, which once hovered between $30m and $45m annually, accelerated sharply after the reopening of the Uganda–Rwanda border, reaching $54m in 2022, $75m in 2023, and $88m in 2024.

Export destinations

In 2014, Uganda’s top horticultural markets were the UK (27 percent), Rwanda (16 percent), South Sudan (13 percent), Kenya (12 percent), and the Netherlands (11 percent).

However, a decade later, Rwanda now controls the destination market, taking up to 27 percent of Uganda’s horticulture exports.

Kenya and South Sudan, too, remain key players in a market shift that now relies more on regional neighbours.

On the other hand, the UK’s uptake has in the period reduced to 13 percent, while demand from the Middle East - particularly Qatar (6 percent), Oman (5 percent), and the United Arab Emirates (2 percent) - is steadily replacing the Netherlands, now at 2 percent of revenues.

Drivers of growth

The growth, John Lwere, an exports specialist at the Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotion Authority, stems from higher production, better access to finance, and government-backed initiatives.

Public and private investments have also improved compliance standards, such as producer training, stronger sector associations, upgraded certification, and modern cold-chain infrastructure.

Programmess funded by government, Standards and Trade Development Facility, and partners have helped exporters meet European Union standards.

Exporters have diversified beyond traditional staples - cassava, potatoes, tomatoes, onions - to hot peppers, capsicum, passion fruits, pineapples, and Hass avocados.

Uganda shipped its first containers of Hass avocados to the EU in 2024 and launched an avocado sector roadmap, signalling a scale-up in production.

The contribution of avocado and capsicums to horticulture exports, for example, has grown from less than 1 percent in 2015 to 15 and 5 percent in 2025.

Market segments

Uganda’s horticultural market operates in three tiers; Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and DR Congo take the bulk of vegetables, roots, and tubers, while the EU and the UK (the Netherlands, Spain, UK, Germany, Italy and Belgium) take hot peppers, passion fruit, pineapples, avocados, and dried fruits.

On the other hand, the Middle East, including the UAE, Qatar and Oman, which are rapidly growing markets for Uganda, take avocados and other fruits.

A project supporting sanitary and phytosanitary compliance has trained over 1,400 smallholder farmers, opening lucrative EU and Gulf markets for products like chillies, jackfruit, mango, basil, bitter gourd, and okra.

Government push

The growth has also had a deliberate push with the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, led by Presidential Advisor Odrek Rwabogo, investing, especially in avocado farming, to lift horticulture exports.



The move seeks to grow fruit and vegetable exports by 60 percent annually, targeting new markets such as the UK, the US, and France.

However, exporters still face hurdles related to rejected consignments due to quality and packaging gaps, limited affordable credit, and price volatility.

To mitigate losses, government has invested in cold storage facilities at Entebbe International Airport and is registering exporters through the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, coupled with readiness tests and audits by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotion Authority.

With agriculture employing over 65 percent of Uganda’s workforce and serving as a key revenue earner, horticulture remains vital to the country’s growth.

Experts predict continued expansion of fruit and vegetable exports, provided Uganda sustains investments in infrastructure, compliance, and market development.