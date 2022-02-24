Prime

How profitable is Uganda’s oil venture?

According to experts, Uganda has so far done well in regard to managing input costs, which is a key ingredient in determinig profitability. PHOTO | file 

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

There has been too much talk in relation to the long-term profitability of Uganda’s oil. Of course, the world is moving away from manufacturing cars that burn fuel to making those that are powered by electric or solar energy. But from expert analysis, all indications suggest oil is still around for a long time. Therefore, given the fact that Uganda had managed well its input cost so far, suggestions indicate Uganda’s oil will be one of the most profitable across the globe. 

Total Energies and CNOOC as joint venture partners are heralding Uganda’s low-cost reserves as part of a growing wave of investments to open up East Africa as a frontier for oil and gas exploration.

