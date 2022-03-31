How will govt protect water sources from oil-related activities?

Water, for now, remains a pristine resource in the ecologically sensitive Albertine Graben.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda estimates oil and gas flagship projects such as Tilenga, Kingfisher, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, and the refinery will have high water requirements.

The estimated peak water requirements for upstream projects and crude pipeline is 42,000 cubic metres per day, an equivalent of 42 million litres.

The refinery’s water requirements is estimated at 30,000 cubic metres per day, an equivalent of 30m litres , leading to a total of approximately 72,000 cubic metres per day as an aggregated peak.

This is just less than 0.067 percent of the average outflow of Albert Nile, which is estimated at 107 million cubic metres per day.

Gloria Sebikari, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda corporate affairs manager, says water will be required for upstream and midstream development, during both construction and production phases.

Upstream activities include drilling of wells, construction of facilities, production and processing of crude oil, while midstream includes refining and export and mainly concentrates on processing, transportation and storage.

In the two years, there has been a high water risk recorded over prolonged and intense rainfall that saw flooding and rising water levels in lakes, rivers and some low-lying areas in the country.

The Ministry of Water noted water levels in Lake Albert, which is within the Albertine Graben area rose rapidly, surpassing the 1964 maximum level of 14.20 metres.

Reports indicated some oil wells in the Albertine Graben had been submerged and posed a danger of oil spillage.

However, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda in a statement refuted the claims, indicating that the zones that contained oil in the different wells, were plugged and sealed off to ensure there was no leakage.

Of concern, however, according to Amanya Dickens, the coordinator of Bunyoro Petroleum Network on Environmental Conservation oil related activities such roads have already affected protected water sources such as dams yet the issue has been haphazardly addressed.

Government, he says, must equip local governments to put in place a mechanism that deals with large to small challenges.

Similarly, Dickens Kamugisha, the Africa Institute for Energy Governance chief executive says, the blowout of oil waste water into Lake Albert and the Nile River must be addressed since it may affect water quality for a region that remains ‘water stressed.’



However, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda indicates that it is undertaking efforts that seek to minimise and prevent direct and indirect impact of oil and gas activities on ground and surface water resources within the project areas.

“It is important that water needs for these projects are met sustainably,” Sebikari says, noting that the efforts include comprehensive hydro-geological and surface water studies, environment and social impact assessments, where comprehensive water quantity and quality baseline data for ground and surface water resources has been collected.

According to Sebikari, the hydro-geological surveys were undertaken to assess ground water potential, sensitivities, and connectivity in the Tilenga project area, which informed the decision to meet part of the water requirements during construction works using ground water, especially for infrastructure that is far from Lake Albert. The use of ground water in the construction phase, she says, is temporary as there are plans to construct permanent water abstraction stations on Lake Albert and related water distribution networks.

Additionally, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda has undertaken an evaluation of water requirements for each project, emphasizing optimized use and re-use, and assessment of potential impacts to water resources.