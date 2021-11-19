Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

ICT Ministry wants some taxes on internet devices removed 

A subscriber browses Internet. Photo | File

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The taxes, which he did not name, he said, make ICT devices expensive thus making them inaccessible for many Ugandans. 

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology is lobbying removal or reduction of some taxes on internet devices, according to ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi. 

