Illicit resource exploitation hits Uganda where it hurts

Uganda is part of the Great Lakes region, where illegal exploitation of natural resources continues to rob member countries of their rightful revenues, leaving governments dependent on conditional foreign aid and dwindling international donor budget support.

Calls by the international donor community for countries in the Global South where International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) member States are situated, with Uganda being one of the key member countries, to sufficiently mobilise resources internally to fund their national budget has for over a decade now been gaining momentum.

The government didn’t think a shift in donor priorities would become a pain point all over a sudden due to conflicts in eastern Europe and the Middle East. This is in addition to the perception that Uganda is now moving beyond the least developed category and therefore should be able to self-finance its development or if not borrow from commercial lenders.

The government acknowledges that this decline impacts its ability to finance its priorities as outlined in the national budget, necessitating increased efforts to mobilise domestic revenue, manage corruption, and strategically allocate resources in the face of growing debt servicing obligations.

Although the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, mining industry researchers, and even sector players reckon the aforementioned initiative by the government is a step in the right direction, they also concurred that focusing on closing illicit revenue leakages will do great good. Not only will it enhance revenue collection efforts, but is capable of paying off the public debt now close to Shs120 trillion within a decade and half.

A known regional hub for illicit gold smuggled across the Great Lakes region for onward export to gold trade hubs in the Middle East countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates, Uganda also suffers from the illegal exploitation of mineral and natural resources of its own.

As such, it must be part of the collective regional efforts willing to play by the rule book to sanitise.

Hidden route for illicit gold

Part of the deal is for Uganda, both for its own sake as well as that of the ICGLR, to see to it that it is not a pathway for illegal mineral exploitation in the region.

Business Outlook understands that Kampala and Entebbe attract momentous volumes of gold from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and smaller flows from Kenya and even Zambia. All are ICGLR members.

As a result of this gold smuggling, Uganda’s gold exports have grown exponentially since the 1990s. They are now the highest in the region, according to the recent Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) research into illicit gold in the country.

In its report, GI-TOC noted that Uganda provides an attractive market environment for illicit mineral and quarrying resources.

For gold, due to the ease with which it can be moved and traded, coupled with the presence of many well-resourced buyers purchasing gold at competitive prices, it has emerged as one of the most sought-after mineral resources most susceptible to Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs).

This, therefore, means Uganda and the rest of the 12 ICGLR member countries are perpetually deprived of their rightful revenue due to IFFs in the form of illegal mineral exploitation.

Uganda, just like many ICGLR countries, face significant gaps in policies and compliance within regulatory regimes (laws). This has paved the way for the perpetual IFFs, hindering the ICGLR countries’ abilities to mobilise essential domestic revenue for their growth and development.

For decades now, IFFs continue to pose a real threat to Uganda’s development, with an estimated loss of between Shs2 trillion and Shs5 trillion annually. These flows, involving the illegitimate movement of money, particularly undermine domestic resource mobilisation, affecting the country's ability to fund essential services.

As the trend goes unchecked, Uganda looks set to struggle to maximise its natural resources, particularly in the mining and oil sectors. The IFFs largely manifest in the form of tax evasion, smuggling, corruption, and trade misinvoicing.

Additionally, low export royalties, insecurity in both regions, mainly in eastern DRC and in South Sudan, also makes Uganda an attractive destination for not just IFFs of its gold but also smuggled gold from the mentioned countries.

On the spot

Uganda faces challenges in the implementation of the regional initiative against the illegal exploitation of natural resources. The informal and largely illicit mineral exploitation in the region has deprived Uganda of vital opportunities to promote revenue generation, employment and industrialisation.

With informal mining becoming the order of the day, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) estimated the activity in a range of between 80 and 90 percent.

A study looking to understand the role of the regional initiative against illegal exploitation of natural resources in the enhancement of domestic revenue mobilisation in Uganda corroborates MEMD estimates, explaining revenue leakage resulting from informality that otherwise should have been domestically collected.

“Almost 90 percent of mineral production in Uganda remains dominated by artisanal and small-scale mining operations, involving over 200,000 Ugandans. The informality in the mining sector negatively impacts law enforcement as well as operations monitoring which eventually encourages illicit mining activities that are a source of leakage of mineral revenue,” reads the joint publication of Global Financial Integrity and Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) study published in February.

The researchers established that corruption and weak governance is a significant barrier, undermining efforts to enforce laws and regulations designed to protect natural resources in the country.

Tin, tantalum, tungsten (3Ts) and gold, four minerals designated as ‘Conflict Minerals’ under the US Dodd-Frank Act, and the same four minerals covered by the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, are some of the most sought-after natural resources globally.

With huge deposits in ICGLR countries, the 3Ts are highly sought-after minerals from ICGLR countries. This is because of the metals’ crucial components required in electronics, aerospace, and other high-tech industries globally.

As for gold, beyond its historical significance, it is a highly valuable and versatile metal, used in several ways and applications, including jewellery, electronics, and as a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainty.

Uganda’s domestic production of gold is dwarfed by the amount of the precious metal smuggled into the country from its neighbours, primarily the DRC and South Sudan.

Two separate studies, one by ACODE and GFI and the other by GI-TOC, both assert that most of the gold in Uganda is in transit, and that almost 90 percent of it is illicitly sourced both within and beyond the borders.

The issue is that even the little gold mined in Uganda gets mixed up with the one smuggled in. This is typically supported by fraudulent documentation. As a result, authorities either find it difficult to disprove or collude with the dealers to have the gold clandestinely exported.

This leaves very little, if anything, in terms of revenue generated from the natural resources. Industry players in Uganda report that from just one operation, say in Busitema Gold Mine, not less than $30m (about Shs111b) is lost annually because much of the activity is done by individuals using traditional methods, informality.

According to Transparency International, Uganda has consistently ranked poorly on corruption indices, which hampers effective governance and accountability in resource management.

The high levels of corruption within government institutions impede investigations and prosecution of illegal resource exploitation.

According to dealers, it is no big deal to secure fraudulent documentation or fake clearance that customs authorities find difficult to disprove. Without a robust enforcement mechanism, the relevant laws cannot be fully implemented, which affects the Regional Initiative Against the Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources objectives, looking to promote transparency in mineral supply chains, and enhance domestic revenue mobilisation within Great Lakes member states like Uganda.