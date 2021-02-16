Kafunda Kreative lay platform for creativity in business

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Creative thinking has become an integral skill in all aspects of life. Its demand however remains higher than its availability. That gives Kafunda Kreative reason to come in and fix the deficit.

Known for using Creatives as a major tool in establishing top brands, products and services, Kafunda Kreative will run a three day skilling event under the theme ‘’ Kreative Sprint21,’’ between February 18 and 20. The annual showpiece which will be hosted at the Motiv Uganda premises in Bugolobi, another consultancy pushing for more invention and innovations, will run between 2-5pm on all three days.

“Creativity doesn’t happen in isolation. You realize very quickly when you start to try and create for money that as a business that you need another whole host of other skills to go with it. If you do not know how to market yourself, you will be a top creative talent with zero market and no one knows about you, if you do not know how to communicate then you will be a really creative person but no one wants to work with you because you don’t know how to communicate,” explains Kaunda Kreatives managing partner David Ogutu.

The focus will be on creativity elements like marketing the art, branding self & trade, business communications, legal for creatives, strategy for scale, product development, content creation for the future, client management and Work Pricing.

“At Kafunda Kreative we want to skill and grow creative talents to connect them to virtual work and we believe it starts with things like the sprint. It is about being able to give creatives the basic business skills they need to be able to thrive,” adds Ogutu. Charity Kamusiime Asiimwe, Afsa Mutesi, Josephine Kabyesisza, Clin Asiimwe, Lawyers from Barefoot Law, Lorna Marie Aine, Tom(The Mith)Mayanja , Raymond Mujuni among others are some of the expected facilitators .

The annual event is meant to help creatives dig deep into the interpersonal subjects of the Arts and open up synergies and opportunities for collaboration through expert talks, clinics and networking sessions from Kampala’s top creative minds who will be speaking on the different aspects involved in the business of creating. They will provide tools, tips, and tricks on how to get ahead in the creative industry.

Advertisement

dbugmbe@ug.nationmedia.com