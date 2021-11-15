Kenya oil dealers get billions to keep fuel prices unchanged

An attendant at a fuel station in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By  Business Daily Africa

What you need to know:

  • The fund is meant to cushion consumers from volatility in fuel prices but has also seen motorists lose out when paying the KSh5.40 for a litre at the pump.

  • Kenya’s inflation retreated from a 19-month high in September at 6.91 percent to 6.45 percent in October, partly due to cut in fuel prices.

Kenya will pay marketers billions of shillings through a fuel subsidy to keep pump prices unchanged and ease public anger over the rising cost of living.
Marketers will fully be compensated for their margins of KSh 12.39 (about UGX 391.24) per litre of super petrol and Sh12.36 (about UGX390.29) for diesel.

