Kenya oil dealers get billions to keep fuel prices unchanged

Kenya will pay marketers billions of shillings through a fuel subsidy to keep pump prices unchanged and ease public anger over the rising cost of living.

Marketers will fully be compensated for their margins of KSh 12.39 (about UGX 391.24) per litre of super petrol and Sh12.36 (about UGX390.29) for diesel.

This allowed the energy regulator to keep diesel and petrol prices unchanged at KSh110.60 (UGX 3492.41) and KSh129.72 (UGX4096.16) respectively.

Without the subsidy, motorists would have paid a historic high of KSh143.48 (UGX 4530.66) per litre of petrol and KSh126.28 (UGX3987.54) for diesel in what could have stoked pressure on inflation.

“Despite the increase in the landed costs, the applicable pump prices for this cycle have been maintained as the ones in the previous cycle. The government will use the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” Daniel Kiptoo, the Epra director-general, said in the notice yesterday.

The landed costs of super rose to Sh 67.35 (UGX2126.71) a litre from the previous Sh 61.39 (1938.51) while diesel rose Sh 62.42 (1971.03) from Sh 55.64 (1756.94).

The energy regulator last month reinstated the fuel subsidy after State House intervention, cutting monthly pump prices that lasted to yesterday for the first time since June.

The Treasury earlier revealed that it had exhausted the Sh31 billion set aside to subsidise fuel after it diverted Sh18.1 billion to support standard gauge railway (SGR) operations under Chinese operators.

Policy makers and politicians are taking notice of the online campaigns by ordinary Kenyans concerned about reduced cash flow, fewer employment opportunities, and rising cost of living as campaigning for next year’s election gathers pace.

The subsidy scheme is supported by billions of shillings raised from fuel consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy, which was increased to Sh5.40 a litre in July last year from Sh0.40, representing a 1,250 percent rise.

The fund is meant to cushion consumers from volatility in fuel prices but has also seen motorists lose out when paying the Sh5.40 for a litre at the pump.

Oil prices hit $82.87 a barrel last week, a Reuters report showed, pointing to more pain at the pump given the current prices are based on $69.73 per barrel for October.

The costs of energy and transport have a significant weighting in the basket of goods and services that is used to measure inflation in the country.

Producers of services such as electricity and manufactured goods are also expected to factor in the higher cost of petroleum.