Mask manufacturing boosts cotton sector

Local manufacturers present mask samples to the Minister of State for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite (2nd left) and NDA board chairperson Merdard Bikyeterezo (3rd left) during a meeting in Kampala in 2020. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • The growth, the report notes, has as a result pushed the level of female employment, according to Cotton Development Organisation, to about 50 percent, especially in the lower segment of the cotton value chain.

The cotton sector exhibited signs of growth between 2020 and 2021 amid a slowdown in almost all sectors of the economy, according to a report by the Makerere University Economic Policy Research Centre.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.