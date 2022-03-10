Mukwano Industries explain spike in household items

Mukwano Industries Ltd, the biggest manufacturer of soap and househpld consumables, has attributed the increasing soap prices to a global increase in the prices of the raw materials used to manufacture soap.

In a telephone Interview yesterday, Mr Tony Gadhoke, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Mukwano Industries, said in the recent weeks, they have faced a global impact where the prices of raw materials have increased by 50 percent and it is not only Uganda that is affected but countries such as Indonesia, which manufacture soap. “The price of caustic soda, palm oil, sodium silicate, perfumes have shot up and I am heading to the Ministry of Finance to discuss the same problem,” he said.