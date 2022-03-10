Mukwano Industries explain spike in household items

 A bar of washing soap now costs  between Shs6,000 and Shs10,000 depending on the quality. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

The CEO hinted that with the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, he cannot predict the fate of the prices which have seen a bar of washing soap almost hitting the Shs10,000 mark

Mukwano Industries Ltd, the biggest manufacturer of soap and househpld consumables, has attributed the increasing soap prices to a global increase in the prices of the raw materials used to manufacture soap.

