New partnership to establish coffee park in Luweero 

Nonda Commodities, the proprietors of Nonda Coffee, have partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Ingazi Group International to set up the first of its kind, fully-fledged coffee value chain centre in Luweero District.

The centre, to be called the Luweero Coffee Park in Kasana, Luweero District, is expected to process more than 35,000 metric tonnes of coffee annually.

It is expected to be a key driver in Uganda’s agenda to improve the coffee value chain with the aim of exporting only processed coffee.

Early this week, a delegation from Ingazi Group paid a courtesy call on President Museveni, who committed government’s full support through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Monica Musenero said Uganda was pushing for strategic partnerships to drive economic development.

“We believe in partnerships between government, the private sector, and local communities. Nonda Coffee has emerged as a valuable partner in actualising our strategic plan that prioritises coffee and cocoa as major household income drivers,” she said during a visit to one of the Nonda Commodities seedling centers in Bukedi.

The Luwero Coffee Park is expected to align Uganda’s vision for agro-industrialisation and value addition, through which the country is also expected to enhance competitiveness in the global coffee market.

Mr Tonny Miiro, the Nonda Commodities chief executive officer, said the Luweero Coffee Park is central to Uganda’s agenda to industrialize agriculture and improve household incomes through agro-based value addition.