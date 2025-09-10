Oil rich, service poor: Buliisa’s neglect story 

As the morning mist lifts from the oil fields of Buliisa District, silence lingers over what should be Uganda’s land of opportunity.

On paper, Buliisa is blessed, a cradle of the oil dreams. Yet beneath the promise of prosperity lies a stark portrait of systemic neglect, underfunded services, and broken promises of oil wealth.

Few voices capture this reality as clearly as Rebecca Kabasoni, a councillor for Buliisa Town Council.

Soft-spoken but resolute, she puts it bluntly: “We receive funding, but it is never enough.”

Her words echo in empty classrooms and ill-equipped health centres, where communities, especially women, youth, and the elderly, struggle silently in poverty.

Telling Uganda’s oil story

Buliisa’s history is entwined with Uganda’s oil story.

Curved out of Masindi District in 2006, the same year Uganda confirmed the discovery of commercially viable oil reserves, Buliisa spans roughly 3,200 square kilometres, framed by Lake Albert, Budongo Forest, Murchison Falls National Park, and Bugungu Game Reserve.



Its population has surged from about 113,000 in 2013 to nearly 168,000 today, driven by oil-induced migration.

That growth, however, has outpaced investment in social services, pushing fragile infrastructure to the brink.

Agriculture and fishing sustain most households, yet food insecurity persists. Access to electricity is scanty, with many homes relying on solar lamps.



Youth-led households remain locked in subsistence farming, while government programmes such as PDM have reached just a fraction of households.



Fewer than one in three residents holds formal employment, a signal that the promise of oil has not yet translated into inclusive livelihoods.

Budget squeeze

Buliisa’s finances are a stark reality that tells the story of a district that is struggling to balance funding and service delivery.



The district’s budget fell from Shs23b in the 2023/24 financial year to Shs18.4b in the 2024/25 financial year, an alarming contraction for a district with growing needs.

Two core pillars bore the brunt: education funding dropped from Shs7.2b to Shs5.3b, while health allocations fell from Shs8.1b to Shs6b.

On the ground, those cuts mean fewer textbooks, fewer teachers, and fewer health workers. They also mean delayed repairs to crumbling buildings and stalled procurement of basic medical supplies.

Story of neglect

For instance, Butiaba Health Centre III captures both resilience and neglect.

Designed to serve thousands, the facility runs on a threadbare budget of about Shs24m a year, barely a third of what staff say is needed.

Only 13 workers try to do the work of the recommended 55. The buildings, barely two years old, already show cracks; there is no perimeter fence, leaving patients and staff exposed to animals and occasional intruders.

During rains, the compound floods, roads turn to sludge, and reaching the facility becomes a gamble.

Water harvested from rain often runs out, while accommodation is cramped, with married and single staff sharing limited quarters.



Yet the team keeps going, offering free care to locals even as oil workers seek paid treatment in private clinics.

The cracks are visible in the numbers: total patient visits fell from 151,566 in the 2022/23 financial year to 131,968 in 2023/24, the lowest in four years.



Some of that decline reflects access challenges; some is fatigue with long waits and stock-outs.

At the district’s main hospital, the picture is even starker. Only 80 staff serve, where 332 are required under the old structure, an even smaller fraction if measured against the newer staffing requirements.

Theatres lack basic surgical tools; a donated X-ray machine gathers dust for lack of installation funds.

The fuel allocation for the ambulance is too small to guarantee timely referrals. Every line item in the budget feels like a triage decision.

Elsewhere

Education mirrors the health sector’s struggles. At Wasenko Primary School, nearly 1,000 children squeeze onto about 200 desks.

One class learns under the trees; when it rains, lessons stop. Teacher shortages are severe. Many schools lack substantive headteachers. Across the district, the shortfall is estimated at 163 teachers.

The human toll of those numbers shows up in dropout rates. Of 165 pupils who enrolled in Primary One in 2018, only 44 reached Primary Seven in 2025. Girls are the most likely to vanish.

Local NGOs and private partners - among them World Vision and TotalEnergies Uganda - have built classrooms, staff houses, and latrines, and improved WASH facilities in some schools. Their interventions help, but the need is greater than project timelines and budgets can satisfy.

A national dilemma

Buliisa’s crisis is a microcosm of a national problem. Decentralisation promised to bring services closer to citizens, but the proliferation of districts has multiplied administrative costs without commensurate gains in delivery.

In local government budgets, wages and recurrent costs consume the lion’s share, often around 60 percent, leaving perhaps 30 percent for actual service provision.



Weak absorption capacity, overlapping revenue sources, corruption, and slow central approvals compound the problem, resulting in overstretched facilities, unfilled posts, and near-total dependence on central transfers that rarely match local realities.

This has worsened gender gaps, with women, youth, and persons with disabilities carrying the heaviest load.

But just like elsewhere, those inequities mean the benefits of growth bypass the people who need them most.



A rising gross domestic product does little for a girl who leaves school at 13, or for a mother who walks kilometres to a health centre with no medicines.

Even so, communities are not passive. Community Fiscal Monitoring Groups, supported by the Centre for Budget and Tax Policy and Oxfam, have created spaces where residents and duty-bearers can debate priorities and track results.

These, Buliisa District assistant chief administrative officer Samuel Magambo says, have been vital in strengthening service delivery within three of Kigwera, Ngwedo, and Buliisa Town Council, particularly in the health and education sectors.

“Their active participation in identifying gaps, providing feedback, and holding service providers accountable has greatly contributed to improving both access and quality of essential services in the health sector,” he says,

The groups monitor drug stock-outs, push for transparency in school budgets, and bring grievances directly to district officials.

And it is through those groups that some accountability has been achieved, according to Carl Atwikiriza, a local monitor. “Leaders attend, listen, and explain,” she says.



What needs to be done

A report by the Centre for Budget and Tax Policy argues that Uganda must pivot from aggregate growth to inclusive transformation, budgeting for the lives people actually live, not the averages that mask inequality.

This starts with basics such as stronger monitoring and evaluation to track how money translates into outcomes, gender-responsive budgeting, targeted increases to underperforming social sectors, deliberate prioritisation of vulnerable groups, and investment in core infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, and roads.

But even though the district continues to grapple with low funding, there are some green shoots.

According to the Local Government Finance Commission Secretary, Adam Babale, the Cabinet has approved Shs120b for school renovations, and new revenue systems are rolling out to reduce leakages.

Other green shoots include the decentralisation of medical boards to regional hospitals, which has improved access for some patients.