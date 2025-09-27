On the road: Could Uganda be East Africa’s next e-mobility hub?

Uganda’s e-mobility market has accelerated from pilot stage to scale. Domestic output surged from 2,000 vehicles in 2021 to 10,000 in 2024, backed by $180m in new investment.



But production, according to the E-Mobility Outlook 2024, remains below capacity, with a conservative baseline of 1,127 hybrid four-wheelers and 4,863 electric two- and three-wheelers, 98 percent of which are two-wheelers, while 2 percent are three-wheelers.

The direction of travel, however, is the same: steep growth led by two-wheelers.

On the road, an estimated 14,000 EVs, at least 12,000 of them motorcycles, are supported by a growing network of battery-swap points and fast chargers.

The industry now accounts for more than 15,000 jobs and up to 40 percent local content, according to the end-user insights from the Transporting the Nation report.

Across Uganda’s cities, boda riders feel the economics daily. Surveyed users highlighted reduced noise at 47 percent, lower energy costs (22 percent), and environmental gains (15 percent).

Adoption and awareness skew heavily to motorcycles: 62 percent of respondents associate e-mobility with e-motorbikes, versus 13 percent for cars and 2 percent for bicycles.

The same pattern appears across the region. In Kenya, EV uptake has been dominated by two-wheelers, helped by value-added and excise duty relief and a denser early network of public chargers around Nairobi.

As of late 2024, Kenya reported 9,000 EVs registered and continued plans to widen charging access—evidence that fiscal incentives and visible infrastructure pull consumers into the market.

But the growth has come with challenges. In Uganda, 53 percent of riders, according to the Transporting the Nation report, reported rapid battery depletion, while 65 percent cited swap or charge-site frictions resulting from long queues, sparse locations, or shortages of “ready” batteries.

Any operator that solves uptime and availability in the swap network will win rider loyalty.

Uganda in a regional race

Unlike Uganda, Rwanda has chosen regulation as the accelerator. From January 2025, Kigali stopped registering new petrol moto-taxis, admitting only electric motorcycles, a surgical policy lever aimed at the highest-impact urban segment.

Ethiopia has taken an even bolder step, banning the import of non-electric vehicles nationwide, the first country to do so.



Uptake has surged, but thin charging infrastructure and grid reliability outside Addis have complicated the transition. It’s a case study in policy sprint vs. infrastructure marathon.

Tanzania is opening the door via fiscal policy, zero-rating certain import duties on EVs and components to lower costs and prime adoption.



Across the region, the UNEP Global Electric Mobility Programme indicates that East Africa is active on electric two- and three-wheelers, including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, providing technical support and policy baselines that help markets converge on standards.

But what will drive the e-mobility industry across the region is the approach that each country has taken.

In Uganda, government is building a production-led edge—up to 10,000 units percent year with 40 percent local content, but the country must now hard-wire financing, reliability, and consumer education to turn scale into reality.

In Kenya, the pull factor seems to be tax relief and visible infrastructure, a template for unlocking private capital into charging, while Rwanda is using polices to limit what can and cannot enter.

While Ethiopia and Tanzania’s approach demonstrates the limits of policy without infrastructure and a fiscal on-ramp, with more build-out to come.

But amid this, there is a gap that must be worked on, especially by government and other stakeholders.

Uganda’s end-user survey also flags an awareness gap, with the Transporting the Nation survey noting that more than 60 percent of women respondents were unaware of e-mobility or indifferent, an inclusion challenge that risks leaving half the market behind.

Cost remains pivotal, with 70 percent of respondents expecting swap or charge costs under Shs10,000, underlining high price sensitivity in a rider-driven market.

Operators and policymakers who lower the total cost of ownership, through tariff design, battery-as-a-service models, or concessional financing, will unlock volume.

The public-health case is equally urgent. Kampala’s air-quality burden makes transport electrification a near-term win on noise and particulate emissions; shifting the boda backbone yields outsized benefits where people live and work.

Therefore, Uganda has the bones of a regional hub - local manufacturing scale, rising adoption, and growing private investment.