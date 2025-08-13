Rising cocoa price: Can Uganda do more than export raw beans

The global cocoa market has witnessed a dramatic surge in prices, reaching historical highs of nearly $10,000 (Shs36m) per metric tonne earlier this year.

Despite a slight correction, prices remain elevated due to persistent supply-side pressures.

The root cause of this hike lies in the global cocoa shortage that has been unfolding since early 2024.

The shortage is largely attributed to disease pressures, climate change, and adverse weather conditions that have devastated cocoa crops in West Africa, the world's largest producing region.

West Africa accounts for around 80 percent of global output.

As a result, cocoa supply has plunged to historical lows, driving prices up.

Thus, as Uganda enjoys the price surge, which has seen both export volumes and value surge, it is important to ponder if the country can leverage the current boom to shift from exporting beans to a value-added product.

Breaking down the numbers

Data from Bank of Uganda shows that in the 12 months to June 2025, Uganda exported a total of 72,545 metric tonnes of cocoa beans, valued at $620.43m (Shs2.2 trillion), more than double the $263.39m (Shs936b) earned in the same period ended June 2024 from 51,678 metric tonnes.

The data above indicates that whereas exported volumes rose by just 28.7 percent, the value has substantially risen by 57.5 percent, which signals an increase in the premium attached to Uganda’s cocoa beans.

On average, before the surge, Uganda had been, in the 10 years to 2022, exporting an average of 32,175 metric tonnes of cocoa beans, from which it earned an average of $72.8m (Shs265b).

This means that the value Uganda earns from cocoa has gone up by 88.2 percent in just under two years, from an average of $72.8m (Shs265b) in the last 10 years to $620.43m (Shs2.2 trillion) as of June 2025.

Cocoa production in Uganda

Cocoa, according to NAADs, which last year was rationalised into the Ministry of Agriculture, is Uganda’s fourth-biggest commodity export after coffee, tea, and fish.

The crop, NAADs indicates, is ranked among the high-value export commodities that offer great economic opportunities for increasing farmers’ incomes and foreign exchange earnings for the country.

Cocoa is largely grown in central, western and southeastern, and southwestern Uganda, and some parts of the eastern region, mainly in the Busoga region.

Bundibugyo district accounts for about 70 percent of Uganda’s production capacity.

NAADS further shows that the major cocoa promoters and buyers in Uganda include Swisscontact, ICAM Chocolate, Esco, Ugaden, and Semuliki Co-op Society Limited.

It is difficult to estimate how much cocoa is processed locally, but NAADs has previously noted that “most of the cocoa beans produced in Uganda are exported in raw form to Europe”.

Therefore, it is important that Uganda actively gets involved by building the capacity to process cocoa locally.

This not only insulates the country against price fluctuations but also helps to cut back on its reliance on cocoa-related imports.

In East Africa, Uganda is the largest exporter of cocoa, contributing 74 percent of the commodity exported out of the region, followed by Tanzania at 22 percent, while Kenya contributes the least volumes of just 4 percent.

Therefore, Uganda has a higher leverage than other countries in the region to become a cocoa processing hub, given its contribution to the export volumes and value boom.

Leveraging the boom

Gerald Kyalo, the commissioner in charge of coffee development at the Ministry of Agriculture, which is also now responsible for cocoa development, says that whereas Uganda is currently enjoying good returns, the cocoa market remains quite competitive.

Therefore, he notes government has been working with several partners to add value to cocoa beans.

“Unlike coffee, already there are many companies adding value to Uganda’s cocoa beans into chocolate. As government we have partnered with many in these efforts,” he says.

However, he does not provide data on the percentage of cocoa processed locally.

Building local processing capacity

Data indicates that efforts are already underway to build a local cocoa value-added value chain.

Already, the Ministry of Agriculture, under the Coffee and Cocoa Value Chain Development project, is working on a Shs25.5b initiative funded by the European Union to enhance the coffee and cocoa sectors.

The project, which commenced in March 2022, runs until September 2027, with the aim of supporting coffee and cocoa policy implementation, improving commercial production, minimising post-harvest losses, and expanding market opportunities.

However, it is highly doubtful that, with only two years left, it would have built sufficient capacity to process enough cocoa locally.

Available data indicate that majority of cocoa processors operate at a micro level.

In 2022, Uganda Investment Authority indicated that it had completed a feasibility study for a $24.4m project in Bundibugyo District that would process 36,000 tonnes of cocoa mass and 2,183 tonnes of cocoa butter and powder, representing at least 80% of the cocoa produced in the country.

However, not much has been heard about the project since, with much of the processing left to private operators, majority of whom operate micro or cottage industries.

For instance, two companies, among others, including Nile Chocolates and Equator Chocolate, have been at the forefront, but each processes less or about 10 metric tonnes annually, which is just a drop of what is produced.

Alone, Nile Chocolate annually processes about 10 tons of cocoa beans to make chocolate bars, while Equator Chocolate, which pioneered the chocolate-making business in Uganda, has been awarded for its dark chocolates at the AVPA Chocolate Awards in Paris in 2023 and 2024.

Global chocolate market

Globally, the chocolate market is estimated to be worth $125b (Shs450 trillion). It is expected to expand by over 3.3 percent annually from 2025 to 2034.

Food and Agriculture Organisation indicates that demand for chocolate is rising because of the rising global population, increasing disposable income in developing countries, consumer awareness, and popularity of premium, specialty chocolate products in North America and Asia Pacific.

Thus, John Lwere, an exports officer at Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority, says Uganda, instead of focusing on the value of beans, should take advantage of the current cocoa export boom to add value to exports.

This, he says, the cocoa value chain will avoid scenarios like what recently befell coffee, which has since June experienced a drastic drop in prices after almost two years of rallying.