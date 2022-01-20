Scoul rejects demands by outgrowers, transporters

Trucks loaded  with sugarcane in the parking yard of  Scoul  factory in Lugazi, Buikwe District, on January 11, 2022. PHOTO/DENIS SSEBWAMI. 

By  Denis Ssebwami  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • On January 11, the outgrowers under their umbrella body, Lugazi Sugarcane Transporters Cooperative Society (LSTCS), announced that they had suspended the supply of sugarcane to Scoul, citing low prices of sugarcane and delay to offload trucks at the factory. They also complained about the high interest rate charged on farm inputs advanced to farmers.

A standoff between Sugar Corporation of Uganda Ltd (Scoul) and sugarcane outgrowers and transporters in the districts of Buikwe, Mukono and Kayunga has taken another twist with management of the company rejecting some proposals made by the ougrowers.
On January 11, the outgrowers under their umbrella body, Lugazi Sugarcane Transporters Cooperative Society (LSTCS), announced that they had suspended the supply of sugarcane to Scoul, citing low prices of sugarcane and delay to offload trucks at the factory. They also complained about the high interest rate charged on farm inputs advanced to farmers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.