Sugar cane farmers to access surplus power for irrigation

The President of Uganda Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has revealed plans to table a proposal to the cabinet that will allow agro- manufacturers who rely on farm produce as raw materials to access surplus power, particularly during the night hours.

The president noted that the surplus power will be used for irrigation amidst the looming drought during the night when most of the power consumers are asleep.

“This power would be used to pump enough water to their irrigation systems so that they would be assured of high yields that are not affected by unpredictable weather patterns,” Mr Museveni noted.

He said this while speaking at commissioning the $60m Kiryandongo Sugar Factory in Kimogora village with a cane crushing capacity of 4000 tonnes a day.

He promised to continue supporting industrialization from which the government can finance programs like Emyoga and NAADS.

Kiryandongo Sugar Factory is run by the Sarrai group of companies as a complete greenfield project constructed on previously undeveloped land.

Mr Sarbjit Singh Rai, Sarrai group Chairman said that it was quite challenging to introduce cane as a new crop to the district that barely had the infrastructure, roads, and electricity.

"In a space of only two years, we've been able to mass plant over 13,000 acres of cane and have so far registered 150 outgrowers," Mr Rai noted.

He added that although the global COVID 19 pandemic delayed the company's plans by a year, the entire team remained dedicated to seeing that the installation was completed.

He announced plans to continue working in tandem with the local leaders to improve access to social services in the community within which the company operates.

Ms Edith Aliguma, Kiryandongo district chairperson said the project has led to a population surge creating employment for at least 5000 residents that will necessitate the construction of a seed secondary school and upgrade of the existing health center to accommodate the growing community.

Mr Linos Ngopek, Kiryandongo district member of Parliament commended the Kiryandongo Sugar factor for the construction of a 300kms road network and for bringing power and water closer to the people of Kiryandongo.