Sugar rush: Sweet exports defy blockades

The sugar industry has recorded an impressive leap over the past decade, defying persistent trade barriers from neighbouring countries. Export volumes have grown by 47 percent, while earnings have surged by 50 percent, data from Bank of Uganda (BoU) shows.

Between June 2015 and June 2025, sugar exports more than doubled, rising from 851,600 metric tonnes to 172,766 million metric tonnes. Over the same period, export receipts rose from $547m (Shs1.9 trillion) to $1.112b (Shs3.8 trillion).

Uganda’s sugar exports began modestly in 2008, earning just $29.3m (Shs102b) from 76,150 metric tonnes in its first decade.

Today, annual exports have soared to about 172,766 metric tonnes, underscoring the sector’s robust growth.

The growth has come despite periodic blockades from key markets such as Kenya and Tanzania. Jim Kabeho, Chairman of Uganda Sugar Manufacturers Association, says producers have adapted by seeking new markets.

“When Kenya provides the permits to ship the 90,000 metric tonnes, then we can talk with certainty. Until then, we can’t celebrate yet,” Kabeho says, referring to ongoing trade tensions.

Uganda’s strategic location has helped cushion such disruptions. Demand from Rwanda, DR Congo, and South Sudan has provided an outlet for surplus production, allowing millers to reduce their dependence on Kenya.

Sugar production has nearly doubled in the last 10 years, averaging 700,000 tonnes annually, up from 350,000–400,000 tonnes, which Kabeho attributes to steady investment in cane production and milling capacity.

“Improved security in the region has boosted trade flows, allowing Uganda to take advantage of its comparative advantage in sugar production,” he said.

Rwanda has recently overtaken Kenya as Uganda’s largest buyer in East Africa. The push to diversify markets has been a deliberate strategy, helping the sector to weather political tensions and price fluctuations. Investments in modern mills and expanded acreage have positioned Uganda to meet regional demand and compete beyond its borders.

Sugar remains one of Uganda’s top foreign-exchange earners, generating over $1b in revenue. Yet, hurdles remain. Disputes over import permits with neighbours, periodic cane shortages, and volatile global prices are testing resilience.