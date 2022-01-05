Tororo fertiliser project hit by financial shortage

The plant, once completed, is expected to produce organic fertilisers with a target of 300,000 metric tonnes annually. PHOTO | FILE

By  Othman Semakula

What you need to know:

  • Government had identified the Sukulu Phosphate Project as one of Uganda’s core project that would support commercialisation of agriculture through reduction in fertiliser imports and prices. 

The Sukulu Phosphate Project is seeking funders with works at the Tororo-based fertiliser having delayed since 2019 due to financial difficulties. 

