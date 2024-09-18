Uganda loses Shs4.4 trillion to un-commercialised waste

The collapse of the Kiteezi landfill, which led to the deaths of over 35 people, numerous injuries, and the destruction of several homes, stands as one of the most catastrophic incidents in Uganda's history.

The tragedy sparked debate about whether it was an accident or criminal negligence due to warnings going unheeded that the landfill had reached its capacity and was primed to be decommissioned. This prompted a question as to whether the 1,300 to 1,500 tonnes of waste the landfill received each day could be turned into a commercial product.

According to Dr Peter Babyenda, a senior researcher at Environment for Development Centre and lecturer at the School of Economics, Makerere University, it is estimated that Uganda loses $1.2 billion (approximately Shs4.4 trillion) annually due to its failure to utilise her solid waste. A World Bank report has also previously indicated that Uganda loses up to Shs389 billion ($177million) annually due to poor water and sanitation. The aforementioned figures include lost revenue from missed recycling and upcycling opportunities as well as the hefty costs for treating waste-related diseases.

Despite attempts to implement a circular economy, significant gaps remain. Statistics show that up to 70 percent of the 730,000 tonnes of waste that Kampala generates annually is organic and biodegradable. Most, if not all, of the organic and biodegradable waste tended to end up at the Kiteezi landfill. The rest—plastics, electronics, and textiles—which remained largely non-biodegradable complicated efforts to utilise waste for commercial and environmental benefits.

Great projects, slow off take

Since 2011, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has been implementing the Kampala Waste Management Project (KWMP). The project is aimed at developing a new landfill in Ddundu, Mukono, and a waste transfer station worth $47 million under a public-private partnership with support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Per the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the project is still undergoing feasibility studies. This was disturbing if anything because the Kiteezi landfill, which was commissioned in 1996, was supposed to last until 2011. Erias Lukwago, the Kampala Lord Mayor, told Business Outlook that the primary reason for the project's delay is the lack of finance. He particularly cited complex bureaucratic processes and numerous layers of approvals as key constraints.

“Unfortunately, we can’t count on grants from the central government. We are looking for potential investors. But the modalities are still complicated because there is a lot of bureaucracy. You’re required to go through PPDA, Ministry of Energy, Electricity Regulatory Authority, to get all those stakeholders on board,” he disclosed.

The Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action on Integrated Waste Management and Biogas (NAMA Biogas) project is another significant initiative. According to Dr Miria Agunyo, Project Manager of the NAMA Biogas project, a feasibility study for Kampala demonstrates the viability of a 4.4MW waste-to-electricity plant using biogas.

“We did a full feasibility study which clearly showed that it is feasible for us to use the organic waste streams generated from Kampala, and we could be able to install this one at Kiteezi,” she told Business Outlook, adding, “So the waste is there and it would be economically feasible because we would be able to install a 4.4 megawatt biogas plant where you would be able to get 4.4 megawatts of electricity, feed it into the main grid, and also get bio slurry. So what is left is of course attracting the private sector; resources continue to be the major challenge.”

Self-defeating

Lord Mayor Lukwago, however, revealed that attracting investors has been difficult due to a presidential directive setting the price of electricity generated from solid waste at only five US cents per kWh. Investors, he added, find such an offer unappealing. He further noted that 60 megawatts of electricity could be produced from the waste generated in Kampala alone, which could offer a significant return on investment if connected to the national grid.

A report by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) entitled Data Collection Survey on Municipal Solid Waste Management reveals that Uganda’s municipalities are financially constrained, heavily relying on central government funding. This is despite the fact that the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) installed about 15 to 17 composting plants in towns like Soroti, Fort Portal, Jinja, and Mbarara under a Clean Development Mechanism project. Dr Agunyo told Business Outlook that many of these plants are no longer functional due to issues such as co-mingled waste, which requires manual sorting before composting.

“There are no strict laws at the municipal or district level enforcing waste management,” Dr Babyenda, notes.

Commercialising waste

Local governments are responsible for domestic and municipal waste, and local councils must implement policies for waste collection, transportation, and disposal. Dr Babyenda highlights the importance of sorting waste at the household level, separating it into categories such as organic, paper, glass, and textiles. “Mixing different types of waste is how we waste a lot of our waste, mixing glasses, plastics with decomposable waste kills it, yet it could have been used to generate fertilisers and the other for recycling.”

So what should be done going forward? Clinton Mawanda, Director at Climate Hub, advocates for smart waste bins like solar-powered trash compactors, which increase collection efficiency and reduce pickup trips. He also highlights recycling apps that provide drop-off zone information and influence citizen behaviour, though these technologies are expensive. Mr Mawanda suggests that government collaboration with the private sector is crucial for implementation.