Uganda makes first shipment of meat to Jordan

The meat export sector in Uganda has been facing challenges due to absence of accepted international standards slaughter houses. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Uganda has been exporting much of its meat within East Africa but has also faced challenges resulting from questionable quality and standards. 

At least 5.5 tonnes of meat were shipped to Jordan last Thursday, signaling a new export gateway for the beef industry in Uganda. 

