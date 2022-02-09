Uganda makes first shipment of meat to Jordan

At least 5.5 tonnes of meat were shipped to Jordan last Thursday, signaling a new export gateway for the beef industry in Uganda.

The shipment by Pearl Meat Industries followed a series of inspection processes by the Ministry of Agriculture at the Nakasongola District-based abattoir.

The inspection, Mr Idris Ali Elgadhi, the Pearl Meat Industries managing director, said had sought to ascertain whether the abattoir met international standards.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Elgadhi said the first shipment to the Middle Eastern country was executed in line with agreed international standards and Halal Certification.

“We are supposed to be supplying meat regularly while taking into account the international set standards,” he said, noting the Shs22b abattoir in Migyeera Town Council, Nakasongola District has capacity to slaughter 35 heads of cattle and 80 goats per hour.

It also has chilling rooms that can store 100 tonnes but Mr Elgadhi expressed concern over power blackout that have presented challenges in meeting scheduled supply timelines.

In October last year, State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama held a meeting with a delegation from Jordan in preparation for the anticipated export.

The meat export sector in Uganda has been facing challenges due to absence of accepted international standards slaughter houses.

Uganda has been exporting much of its meat within East Africa but has also faced challenges resulting from questionable quality and standards.

The Nakasongola-based abattoir is among the three abattoirs that the Ministry of Agriculture has been monitoring for approval.

“We are finally at the stage where the abattoirs that [Ministry of Agriculture] been monitoring can now deliver to the certified standards,” Mr Rwamirama told Daily Monitor.

Uganda’s meat has low cholesterol content, which partly explains the availability of offers from different markets.

However, the challenge has been with meeting required standards.

The industry has also faced challenges of disease outbreaks such as foot and mouth in several parts of the cattle corridor.

