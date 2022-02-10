Uganda pushing for new international coffee agreement  

Uganda wants the International Coffee Organisation to start accepting its value added coffee in addition to green beans. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Uganda has been trading its coffee under the  2007 ICO agreement, which stakeholders say does not favour farmers and other players. 

Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) had said they are renegotiating new and better terms that favour Uganda’s interests as a coffee producing country.  

