Uganda’s coffee makes historic entry into Saudi Arabia

Uganda’s coffee industry has reached a new milestone with the launch of Nonda Coffee’s first single-origin Coffee Café in Riyadh.

It marks the country’s debut on Saudi Arabia’s premium coffee scene.

The café, located in the heart of the Saudi capital, is the first of 50 planned outlets under the Value-at-Source Coffee Project, a $148m bilateral initiative between Nonda Commodities Limited (Uganda) and Ingaz International Holding Group (Saudi Arabia).

In a statement, Vice President Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni, said the initiative aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040 that emphasises industrialisation and value addition as key to transforming Uganda’s export profile.

“This project is not only about coffee. It redefines Uganda’s place in global trade; exporting value, identity, and culture, not just commodities,” she said.

Mr Mohammed bin Abdulrazzaq Alohaly, the Agriculture and Food Processing managing director, who represented the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Investment, said the project is a model of productive South–South cooperation.

He highlighted how the Value-at-Source Coffee Project complements Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy and build sustainable global supply chains.

“Uganda’s coffee excellence will find a strong, long-term market in the Kingdom and across the Gulf,” he said.

At the core of the partnership are two major infrastructure hubs: the Luwero Coffee Park in Uganda, which focuses on processing, roasting, and packaging, and the Jazan Coffee Terminal in Saudi Arabia, which will handle distribution, certification, and re-export across Gulf Cooperation Council markets.

Together, these facilities will strengthen Uganda’s coffee value chain from the farmer to the final cup, creating jobs, boosting export revenues, and promoting sustainable production.

Beyond commerce, the Riyadh launch symbolizes cultural exchange and economic solidarity between Africa and the Middle East.



Nonda Coffee’s expansion into the Gulf market bridges Ugandan craftsmanship with Saudi hospitality, celebrating a shared vision of innovation, trade, and mutual growth.