Uganda’s exports to DR Congo surpass other EAC countries

President Museveni and his DR Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi, launch a project for the construction of a 223 kilometre road at Mpondwe-Kasindi border post last year. The road links Uganda to DRC. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • During January, Uganda’s exports to DR Congo jumped to $74.3m compared to Kenya’s $40.9m, which has for years been Uganda’s largest export destination in EAC and Comesa trading blocs. 

Uganda’s exports to DR Congo almost doubled those to Kenya, registering an all-time high, according to data from Bank of Uganda. 

