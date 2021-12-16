UN initiative seeks to support development of SMEs’ export capacity

Mr John Walugembe, the FSME executive director

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Penetrating continental markets remains a challenge for most small and medium enterprises, worsened by the outbreak of Covid-19, according to FSME

At least 300 small and medium enterprises will have an opportunity to trade their products across the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) trading block, according to Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (FSME).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.