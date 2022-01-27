URA accuses dealers of hoarding fuel 

A fuel truck parked in Kampala. URA says fuel imports through Busia border has greatly improved in January compared to previous months. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Mr Solomon Muyita, the Ministry of Energy spokesperson, disputed URA’s claim that the fuel was enough, saying the disruption in the supply chain was due to a two-week strike by truck drivers, which had affected deliveries.
  • The tax authority says the fuel imported at the beginning of this month was enough despite the disruption in the supply chain at the border. 

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has attributed the recent shortage of fuel in the country to unscrupulous dealers who had hoarded it to cheat unsuspecting consumers.
Officials from the tax body last week told legislators on the Parliamentary Committee of Trade, Industry, Tourism and Cooperatives that the fuel that has been imported into the country this month is enough to run the economy, and there should be no shortages.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.