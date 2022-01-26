Use railway line, water transport to reduce fuel price hikes, says URC

Trucks transport fuel on road. Most fuel importers prefer using road to transport fuel instead or railway or water transport.  PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE 

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

  • There is no need to cling onto road transport that several disadvantages such as an increased cost of transporting fuel.
  • 1,000,000m fuel: Litres of fuel the train can transport on one ship in a day. 

Uganda Railways Corporation has asked fuel importers to use the railway in transporting fuel. on persisting with road transport claiming the railway has the capacity to carry half of the country’s fuel demand in one go.

