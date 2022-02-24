Prime

We engaged Uganda with no success, coffee body claims

Coffee exports registered the highest growth in February in more than three years. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Last week, Uganda announced a two-year suspension of its membership from the ICO, noting that the country needed to put pressure on the organisation to address certain concerns as a coffee producing country. 

The International Coffee Organisation (ICO) has said it made several attempts to reach out to Uganda to explain its reluctance to renew its membership to no avail. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.