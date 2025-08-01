Will govt deliver on its LPG promise this time around?

On July 24, 2025, Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) director midstream Steven Enach wrote in a largely elaborate article about the National Energy Transition Plan that Uganda was charting a deliberate path towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

The plan, he noted, seeks to achieve universal access to modern energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2065, with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) being a critical transitional fuel.

LPG, Enach wrote, offered a valuable opportunity to support Uganda’s clean energy ambitions by reducing dependence on biomass fuels and mitigating the adverse impacts on the environment and health associated with wood and charcoal use.

Uganda, according to PAU, has 90 percent of its population relying on biomass fuels such as firewood and charcoal for heating and cooking, which, when combined with a 10 percent annual increase in energy consumption over the past two decades, places enormous pressure on forests and energy systems.

Thus, as a mitigation measure, Enach wrote, government had prioritised universal access to energy solutions for all households, of which, “LPG offers a scalable and effective solution that delivers immediate benefits”.

Government, he wrote, was now actively promoting cleaner and more efficient alternatives for cooking and heating in the services sector, as well as encouraging industrial adoption to reduce reliance on solid biomass.

What are the alternatives?

As already indicated, only 10 percent of Ugandans use other heating and cooking alternatives outside biomass fuels.

Of these, according to Enach, only about 5 percent rely on LPG or electricity for cooking, particularly in urban areas, which underscores the need for targeted policy and market interventions to increase adoption, particularly in rural and peri-urban communities.

Such policies, he notes, need to promote LPG beyond household use to manufacturing, especially for industries such as cement production, agro-processing, breweries and distilleries, metal fabrication, mineral ore reduction, ammonia production, synthetic fuel manufacturing, and even power generation.

This, he says, will help push up LPG usage but also support industries to transition from heavier fossil fuels to a cleaner and more efficient energy pathway that aligns with national and global sustainability targets.

This, he notes, will also reduce the impact on the environment by cutting back on greenhouse emissions and exposure to indoor air pollution, particularly among women and children in rural households.

Journey to local LPG production

Uganda currently imports all the LPG it consumes from overseas producers such as China, India, US, United Ara Emirates, and Kenya.

But the story might change in 2026, if Uganda National Oil Company’s (UNOC) plans fall in place.

UNOC says Uganda should be able to start producing LPG next July, but this will depend on how soon geotechnical assessment studies are completed.

Speaking at the signing of the off-taker agreement with Vivo Energy last week, UNOC chief executive officer Proscovia Nabbanja, said that between now and when the final investment decision is taken, government would have identified a location where geotechnical studies, technical and cost assessments will be conducted to ensure that LPG is harnessed by July next year.

“LPG will be coming out in July 2026 if we do all assessments. The final investment decision should be made in the next four to six months,” she said, noting that when oil production starts, gas from oil will be used first to power production facilities, while the excess will be packaged for clean cooking.

Taking an early opportunity

The off-taker agreement essentially offers Vivo Energy an early opportunity to be a bulk purchaser of UNOC’s LPG.

Vivo East Africa executive vice president Paul Hansen said at the signing of the agreement that the development of LPG infrastructures at Kabalega Industrial Park represented a fundamental shift in Uganda’s energy landscape.

The proposed storage facilities will store between 300 and 600 metric tonnes, which is likely to unlock the benefits of Uganda’s LPG reserves that are capable of producing up to 30,000 metric tonnes annually.

Vivo Energy chief financial officer, Nimit Shahm, said through the off-taker agreement, Vivo was committed to investing in large-scale LPG terminals, cylinder safety, and clean cooking carbon projects, which will be key in delivering real climate impact and improving livelihoods.

Vivo, according to Joanita Mukasa Menya, the company’s managing director, views the agreement as a foundation for transformative energy.

LPG potential

As of 2023, according to PAU, Uganda’s natural gas reserves were estimated at approximately 605 billion cubic feet, including 259 billion cubic feet of associated gas.

During oil production, the associated gas will be separated from crude at the Central Processing Facility.

Government, Enach notes, plans to utilise the harvested gas for multiple purposes, including power generation, heating, LPG production, and other industrial utilities.

Specifically, LPG production from the Kingfisher and Tilenga projects is projected at around 20,000 and 80,000 tonnes per year, respectively.

Is 2026 real or just another promise?

But will the promised production come to pass this time around? Perhaps yes and no.

This question is hard to answer now, but going by past experiences, it would be wise to cautiously “wait and see”.

In December 2023, PAU indicated that by 2025, Uganda would have started the production of LPG to replace wood and other biomass energies.

The then PAU director midstream, Dozith Abeinomugisha, said that “we hope when the first oil starts flowing by 2025, the LPG facility will also be in place”.

But from the turn of events, this was never going to be possible, given that the production of gas is intertwined with first oil, and without it, LPG can only remain a pipe dream.

Government has been pushing first oil for over 10 years now, but last year indicated that its new target would now be June 2026. Until then, Ugandans can only wait for a product that promises to deliver many benefits, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and creating jobs.

Uganda currently consumes about 20 metric tonnes of LPG gas annually. This is consumed largely in urban areas by less than 5 percent of the population, which remains largely low.

The low consumption persists even when government has reformed the tax regime by exempting LPG from value-added tax.

Therefore, if realised, perhaps, local production will rewrite the LPG affordability story.

Struggling to realise LPG programmes

Government has struggled to implement its LPG and clean cooking programme for years now, which began five years ago but has remained in first gear, with less than 100,000 free cylinders distributed against a target of one million.

But Gilbert Kamuntu, the UNOC chief commercial officer, recently told journalists that Uganda’s LPG landscape was about to experience a shift. For instance, he said, next year, the CNOOC-operated Kingfisher project is expected to produce 20,000 kilo tonnes of LPG, which will increase Uganda’s consumption by 50 percent, from the consumption of 40,000 kilo tonnes to 60,000 kilo tonnes.

Subsequently, LPG production will peak to 320,000 kilo tonnes per year, a surge, which will “lower prices, increase penetration, and lead to more usage”.