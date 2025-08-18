Cost and hurdles in compliance forcing SMEs out of business

Uganda still has a large informal sector, and while there is a drive to formalise the businesses, for some entrepreneurs, the thorn in the side is the rigour of formalisation, which is nestled in compliance.

Ms Ruth Apio, the founder of Nutri-focus Food Hub in Soroti has managed to get done with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). That is such a momentous move because today, her business name is secured, which is key for standing out. Additionally, her books are in order and she ably and promptly pays her taxes.

“I am thankful to the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises (FSME) because they taught me about business management, which has enabled me to track my business dealings,” she says.

The roadblock: Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS)

Ms Apio says the conditions for fomalisation set by the URA and URSB are fewer and straightforward. However, she says her journey has been strained by the pains of fulfilling the requirements of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

She shared that was audited in November 2024 and submitted six of her products for laboratory testing. Of these, two passed and was asked to make corrections, which saw the remaining also pass the test.

“I am only awaiting the Q-mark, but I have not heard from UNBS for eight months now. This has interrupted my market penetration,” she says.

Such are the pains that many SMEs, more so those in the manufacturing sector face as they need a Q-mark before their goods are accepted at different selling points.

The high cost of compliance

The cost is one of the daunting challenges most business people suffer. Mr Charles Ocici, the Executive Director of Enterprise Uganda says it starts with the specific steps the SME must fulfil regarding service and product handling to meet the standards set by UNBS.

“Moreover, the SME must continue adhering to these standards. For example, the restaurant must have certain requirements in terms of equipment, personnel, and processes and then maintain them lest it could get closed. That is why some SMEs defer the cost to later,” he says.

Operational bottlenecks at UNBS

Mr Joshua Mutambi, the Commissioner in charge of Processing and Marketing at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, says the business owner must also foot the transport facilitation of the UNBS officials before they visit the premise.

"Even when some people pay, it goes to the consolidated fund rather than to UNBS. Therefore, with a specific amount sent to the institute, which is not sufficient for all their operations, the UNBS officials take long to make the premise visits as well as certify the products,” he says.

This year, UNBS got Shs56b, yet, according to the UNBS Executive Director, it was a third of what the standards agency needs to function effectively.

Technology gaps in production

The commissioner adds that some SMEs have challenges of accessing to technologies, yet for the products to be certified, UNBS must audit their production premises and the quality of the products. The short of it is that without the right technologies in the production process, one may fail to get certified. So, it is either you get the tech right or close.

Compliance vs market realities

There is also the issue of enforcement because most businesses prefer to manufacture products, take them to the market before applying for certification.

However, the law states that before the product goes to the market, it must have a quality mark. “That becomes a challenge because how then can they test the market. They must produce, test the market, improve and get certification before producing on the commercial scale,” Mr Mutambi says.

Moreover, while one business complies, their competition may not be doing so, yet they are operating in the same market and it could take longer for authorities to harmonise that picture.

“In the meantime, you are losing out on the market because the customer does not necessarily know that your products are of a better standard, thus they should buy from you. Therefore, because the market space is not exposed to standards and regulations, some SMEs do not see the need to comply,” Mr Ocici shares.

Short-term demands, long-Term gains

The other challenge is that the benefits come much later, yet the demands on you are short term.

“One would think that if the compliance could land them a better contract immediately, they would happily adhere. However, there is no certainty because the marketing must be done before growth happens,” he says. It must also be noted that compliance demands that the purchasing and knowledge power of the community about the various services is improving.

However, Mr Ocici says that working on both does not happen automatically because purchasing power takes some time to grow moreover, most people are not in the middle-income status.

Possible solutions to ease compliance

Should businesses remain this way when Uganda is primarily powered by small businesses? Mr Ocici says the government should subsidise some of the compliance requirements while educating the population and enforcing laws.

“It should be in a manner that recognises that this is a long-term process which you can't enforce overnight,” he says.

Mr Mutambi also says there is need to reduce the cost compliance because while it has reduced from Shs1m to Shs500,000, the SMEs are still crying about the cost being high.

Compliance is a great enabler for accessing finance and markets and these are great enablers of expansion. However, if compliance remains costly, stringent and lengthy, the future does not look at bright as many SMEs would want it to be.

Barriers

While URSB has worked hard to remove barriers to registration to ease formalisation, many manufacturing SMEs still grapple with getting Q-marks for their products. This is hindering them from expanding their market reach not only internally but also externally.

Taxes are another hurdle as some business owners are not educated on business management while others simply decry taxes due to the high cost of raw materials, among other rising expenses.