39% of Ugandans outside money economy - BoU

With a substantial number of Ugandans remaining outside the money economy, according to Bank of Uganda, it will be long before Uganda acheives critical economic transformation. PHOTO | FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at an award ceremony ogarnised by Citibank and the Association of Microfinance Institutions of Uganda for micro entrepreneurs, Dr Atingi-Ego said recent surveys had found that at least 39 percent of Ugandans were engaged in subsistence activities, which put them outside the money economy.

