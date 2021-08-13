60,982 jobs wiped out in one month, says govt

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH More by this Author

At least 60,982 jobs were wiped out in just one month due to a strained business environment that had been trying to shake off Covid-19 disruptions before government announced a second lockdown in June.

Data contained in the Ministry of Finance Microeconomic Development report for the period ended June, noted that employment had been constrained by the second wave of Covid-19, that had been was characterised by a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases between May and June.

This, therefore, the report indicates forced a reduction in formal employment from 714,048 employees in May to 653,066 in June.

However, the report indicated a rebound in migrant labour, but noted it was still below April, the month in which government had lifted a ban on international travel.

For instance, during June at least 8,830 migrant workers left the country compared to 3,706 in May and 11,114 in April.

Majority of these, the report noted, travelled for work, especially in Saudi Arabia.

During the period, the report noted, the number of retiring public workers increased with public pensioners increasing by 825 retired workers from 82,548 in May to 83,373 in June.

Advertisement

The second wave of Covid-19 also affected new investments with business registrations at Uganda Registration Services Bureau declining by 36 per cent from 5,073 to 3,246 businesses.

Covid-19, the Ministry of Finance said in the report, had affected investor perspective with a number of investors adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach.

The report also noted that Uganda’s single securities exchange had experienced stability with the All Share Price Index rising by 5.25 per cent in June to 1,490.4 compared to 1,416.01 in May.

During the period, the report also notes, government had approved a number of mitigation measures among them Shs50b to support vulnerable families, as a way of support the economy and social development.

Power issues

The partial lockdown announced in May and the subsequent total lockdown in June that stretched into July, the Ministry of Finance noted, is likely to impact the economy with recovery hinged on a faster and mass rollout of vaccination programmes.

The report also notes that government efforts to mitigate Covid-19 disruptions will bear fruits in the latter half of the 2021/22 financial year.