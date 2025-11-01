A 25-year journey: Kisitu’s rise to URA customs commissioner

When Asadu Kigozi Kisitu steps into his office at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), he brings more than two decades of customs experience, a calm determination, and a reformer’s mindset.

His rise from a young officer to customs commissioner reflects not only personal perseverance but the evolution of Uganda’s customs system toward efficiency, integrity, and modernisation.

Kisitu’s career began humbly in 1998 as an insurance broker at First Insurance Limited. A year later, he joined URA, a decision that would define his professional life.

Over 25 years, he has worked across nearly every customs function: border management, valuation, warehousing, risk management, and tariff classification, among others.

“I’ve risen through the ranks from officer to commissioner,” he says, noting that the journey has shaped his understanding of Uganda’s trade ecosystem from the ground up.

He has been key in shaping Uganda’s customs for the 21st-century demands that are largely driven by technology.



Kisitu’s leadership philosophy centers on modernization and efficiency.

“My strategy has always been to introduce modern ways of doing business,” he says. “We are meeting the needs of future clients through technology and process re-engineering.”

Under his stewardship, URA has embraced a wave of digital innovation. The marine cargo insurance portal now simplifies customs procedures and ensures taxes are calculated based on real insurance costs.

Regionally, systems like the EAC Bond and Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System have improved transparency and reduced cargo diversion.

These tools reflect his conviction that technology is not just about convenience; it’s a safeguard against corruption and inefficiency.



“Digitisation allows us to serve traders better, collect more accurate taxes, and reduce the cost of doing business,” he says. But beyond this, Kisitu is equally passionate about people, driving professionalism in the customs and freight forwarding industry.



“Professionalism is the bedrock of effective customs administration,” he says. “Our officers must have both competence and character. That’s how we earn the trust of traders and the public.”

One of his flagship reforms is the re-engineering of the licensing system for customs agents and freight forwarders.



The goal is to eliminate dishonest actors and ensure that only qualified, ethical agents represent traders. This approach, he argues, builds confidence and fairness in the system.

Balancing revenue and trade

As Commissioner, Kisitu faces the constant challenge of balancing revenue collection with trade facilitation. His solution lies in smart technology and collaboration.

“We are simplifying processes so that compliance becomes easier,” he says. “A traveler should be able to declare to Customs before arrival at Entebbe, clearance should be validation, not punishment.”

His vision is to turn customs from a perceived obstacle into a trusted partner for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Fighting fraud

Kisitu’s reputation for integrity is well-earned. He has consistently taken a tough stance against fraud and corruption, which he calls “the biggest threat to fair trade.”



His strategy goes beyond enforcement; it’s rooted in data-driven decision-making and inter-agency cooperation. URA now uses electronic tracking systems, mobile scanners, and shared intelligence with regional partners to identify smuggling and under-declaration.

“We must protect honest traders,” he says. But his lasting reform depends on partnerships, not policing.

He regularly engages with freight-forwarding associations, manufacturers, and other government agencies to address bottlenecks and foster dialogue, which he describes as one of “open conversation and shared accountability.”

By involving stakeholders in decision-making, he believes customs can build a culture of voluntary compliance, where honesty is rewarded rather than penalised.

His long-term goal is to make Uganda’s customs administration digitally driven, regionally integrated, and globally competitive.

“The work of customs is … about securing our borders, facilitating legitimate trade, and supporting national growth,” he says.



Kisitu’s mission is clear: to build a customs service that balances efficiency with fairness, and modernisation with humanity.