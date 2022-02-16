A look at already awarded oil contracts

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa is shown around during the launch of the Kingfisher development project in Buhuka Parish, Kyangwali subcounty in Kikuube district. PHOTOs BY FRANCIS MUGERWA

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

Now that signing of the Final Investment Decision is done, oil companies and related contractors are ironing out finer details of their contracts to begin the real work as the country prepares for first oil by 2025. 

Oil companies Total Energies and CNOOC will now give a final nod to tier 1 contractors to undertake upstream operations as the country counts down to first oil in 2025.

