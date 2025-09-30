AfDB’s Ould Tah unveils four-point reset 

The African Development Bank Group new president, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, who took office on September 1, has unveiled a reform blueprint he calls the “Four Cardinal Points,” which seeks to shape the Bank’s work across the continent—including in Uganda.

At its core, the plan focuses on mobilising Africa’s financial resources by scaling blended finance and deploying innovative instruments such as green and social bonds, with the aim of stretching scarce capital and drawing in private investors.

For Uganda, where firms grapple with high borrowing costs and low long-term financing, deeper AfDB mobilisation could unlock funding for productive investment.

Dr Ould Tah will also reform and consolidate financial systems by prioritizing stronger financial governance, deeper capital markets, and better risk management, and harness demographic transformation by focusing on skilling, digital empowerment, and support for women and youth entrepreneurs.

Uganda’s vibrant tech scene, from mobile-money innovators to a growing startup ecosystem, could benefit from AfDB-backed digital infrastructure, skilling programmes, and venture finance that connect young creators to markets.

He will also build climate-resilient infrastructure and drive value addition by emphasizing focus on renewables, efficient transport corridors, and climate financing.

AfDB support has already helped expand energy access, upgrade trade corridors, and strengthen agriculture value chains, laying foundations for business expansion and export competitiveness.

Ould Tah is credited with transforming BADEA into a high-performing lender, and he is determined to create a more agile, ambitious, and accountable AfDB, where every dollar raised should work harder for Africa’s future.