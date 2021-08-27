Agro-inputs dealer charged over forging trademark  

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

A Kampala businesswoman dealing in agrochemicals has been arraigned in court for allegedly counterfeiting a trademark to sell substandard farming inputs.

In a case filed before the Magistrates Court on Buganda Road, Ms Evelyn Kunahimbire, 35, a resident of Matugga, Wakiso District is accused of forging a trade mark, selling goods with false marks and false application of a registered trade mark to sell substandard agro-chemicals.

Ms Kunehimbire denies the charges and was release on a Shs1m cash bail.

“I have considered the bail application on the facts that the accused is a breastfeeding mother and she has also presented substantial sureties,” Grade One Magistrate Marion Mangeni ruled, adjourning the case to September 20.

Prosecution alleges that in August 2021, in Kampala with the intention to defraud, Ms Kunehimbire forged a weeedmaster trademark belong to Bukoola Chemical Industries through which she sold goods well aware that the trademark for weedmaster had been falsely applied.

Ms Kunehimbire was arrested during an operation conducted by the Anti-Counterfeit Network Africa in partnership with Bukoola Chemical.

The agriculture sector, which contributes up to 30 per cent of the total gross domestic product, more than 70 per cent of Uganda’s exports, and engaging up to 70 per cent of the country working population, is considered as one of the priority sectors for future economic growth and economic inclusion by the Uganda National Development Plan.

However, the sector has been facing a number of challenges, among which include poor farming methods and rampant sell of counterfeited or forged inputs which have not only affected growth but impacted yield.



Currently, according to available data, agriculture grows at an average of 2 per cent, which is way below the National Development Plan 6 per cent average.

The low performance has also been partly blamed on the increasing supply of counterfeits and substandard agro-inputs.



It is estimated that farmers in Uganda loose up to $7m to fake seeds alone, $18m to fake herbicides and $2m to fake fertilizers annually.

It is also estimated that the prevalence of counterfeited farm in-puts on the market is well more than 50 per cent, which explains the loss of trust by farmers, and low adoption of agricultural technologies in the Ugandan context which is less than 20 per cent.

