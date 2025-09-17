Aid flows dry up: Can govt hold up?

From drug stock-outs in hospitals to unfinished roads, cracks in Uganda’s finances are becoming impossible to ignore. Yet foreign aid grows ever more unpredictable.

The root of this shortfall? Donors point to a string of corruption scandals, runaway government expenditure, and a trust deficit that’s made Uganda a far less attractive development partner.

A report by the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation pulls back the curtain on a country struggling to plan for its future.

As donor support grows more erratic, ministries are left in limbo, disbursements arrive late, amounts are shrinking, and more funds are being routed outside government channels.

This leaves planners scrambling to keep priority programmes afloat under National Development Plan IV.

The numbers tell a more sobering story. In 2023, just 31 percent of aid passed through public financial management frameworks, a steep drop from 58 percent in 2018. Aid on-budget also slipped, falling to 40 percent from 49.5 percent over the same period.

Overwhelming reliance on short-term, donor-driven projects is boxing the country, making it harder to pursue the big, transformative priorities.

Trust deficit

Analysts warn that Uganda’s challenges go beyond shifting donor policies. The real sticking point is governance. Corruption scandals, unchecked government spending, and a battered public image have steadily eroded trust.

“Donors … no longer see us as trustworthy ... as you know, there have been many scandals … they want to ensure their money is well spent. As a result, they withhold funding,” says development researcher Richard Ssewakiryanga, who worked on the report.

Governance issues have left donors increasingly hesitant. Ministries have been repeatedly accused of mismanaging funds.

The optics don’t help either, with economists such as Fred Muhumuza saying Uganda can no longer count on aid as a given.

“Aid is qualified for, not automatic. Donors look for whether countries are prioritizing key sectors. If 70% of water sector funding is still external, it raises concerns about where the government is putting its own resources,” he says.

Policy analyst Julius Mukunda, from Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group, believes “the only way we will get donors to use our systems is by strengthening our advocacy, improving donor coordination, creating one-stop centers to support local organizations, and expanding access to financing.”

Real consequences on ground

Gone are the days when development partners eagerly poured resources into Uganda, forgiving debts and championing grand visions of progress.

The aid shortfall is already hitting ordinary Ugandans. Hospitals report frequent drug stock-outs, interns go unpaid, and rural schools are running on meagre budgets. In the roads sector, projects stall as ministries wait for money that arrives months late or not at all.

The fiscal impact also ripples into tax revenues. Muhumuza estimates Uganda lost Shs30b per month in PAYE collections after the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) withdrew certain programmes.

That means fewer jobs and less income circulating in the economy.

“When donors pull out, budgets shrink. You see it in empty pharmacies, poor infrastructure, and schools running on Shs70 per child per day,” Muhumuza says. “Government must rethink its spending.”

The regional contrast

Uganda’s struggles stand out compared with the likes of Rwanda, which continues to enjoy higher donor confidence. By demonstrating transparency, tightening its governance systems, and curbing corruption, Rwanda has positioned itself as a reliable partner.

“That is a lesson Uganda can learn - once you show results, donors trust you,” Ssewakiryanga says.

Uganda still depends on aid to plug holes in essential services: in water, health, and education, external partners contribute more than the government itself.

Yet even with this reliance, the 2025/26 national budget of Shs72.4 trillion leans heavily on borrowing, with Shs27.58 trillion - more than a third of total spending - dedicated to debt servicing alone.

Analysts warn that such patterns are pushing Uganda from its current medium debt distress risk closer to the high-risk category, limiting the government’s ability to fund development priorities under NDP IV and Vision 2040 without mortgaging future revenues.

Numbers that tell the story

The report highlights Uganda’s mixed performance across development effectiveness indicators, where the use of country systems dropped to 31 percent in 2023 from 58 percent in 2018, signaling a steep decline in trust.

Civil society engagement dropped to 49 percent, exposing a disconnect in perception, while national development planning, although it was high at 90 percent, implementation remains weak.

The report also notes gender equality stood at a full compliance at 100 percent, which reflects progress in inclusivity on paper, while short-term predictability improved to 89 percent from 71 percent in 2018, but medium- and long-term predictability remains fragile.

Thus, experts say Uganda must urgently rebuild trust with donors while reducing reliance on aid.